Portuguese players struck in as many as 14 countries this weekend, led by former Sporting striker Rafael Leão who continues to demonstrate he is having his breakout year in Italy’s Serie A with AC Milan.

Danilo Pereira was also on the scoresheet once again, adding to his impressive goalscoring exploits this season with Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, there was a golaço for Rizespor’s new recruit Gedson Fernandes in Turkey, while Lucas João is regaining his reputation as one of the best striker’s in England’s Championship with struggling Reading.

We begin with Leão, who continues to thrive despite Milan dropping points from a winning position for the second match running in Serie A. Having given up an early lead to draw 2-2 with Salernitana last week, the Rossoneri were held 1-1 at home by Udinese on Friday evening having been given the lead by Leão.

With the game approaching the half-hour mark, Sandro Tonioli floated a cross towards the back post and Leão showed strength to hold off his marker, take a touch and slot his finish past Marco Silvestri. The strike was Leao’s 8th in Serie A this season, matching his career highest tally in the league, scoring for Lille in France during the 2018-19 season.

Udinese had their own Portuguese striker in attack: former Portimonense man Beto, who tested Milan on a couple of occasions with his aerial threat. Beto has struggled for goals of late and had already been withdrawn by the time Destiny Udogie earned the visitors a point from close range.

It was another frustrating setback for Milan, who relinquished top spot and were drawn level on points with Napoli. Nevertheless, Leão remains a huge positive in the Rossoneri’s season, and Milanese paper La Gazzetta dello Sport emphasised such sentiment by writing that the Portuguese “living in a golden moment” in Saturday’s edition.

Danilo’s latest goal makes up for early error

The goalscoring form of Danilo Pereira at Paris Saint-Germain is one of the more pleasant surprises of the season. The former Porto man put the seal on PSG’s 3-1 win over Saint Etienne on Saturday, heading in Kylian Mbappe’s cross at the far post to make amends for giving away possession ahead of St Etienne’s opener.

The goal was Danilo’s 5th goal in Ligue 1 this season, with his career best being the 6 he managed for FC Porto in six years ago. The midfielder also provided a funny moment off the pitch, telling interviewer Lauren Paganelli that “it was nice to score after the poo I did in the first half,” much to the Paganelli’s amusement.

“It’s nice to score after the poo I did in the first half…”



Danilo Pereira made French interviewer Laurent Paganelli lose it when commenting on his goal, having made a huge error earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/ODQhW2st4H — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen16) March 1, 2022

Lucas João firing again in the Championship

The return of Lucas João is considered a key aspect of the relegation fight in England’s second tier. Joao has missed most of the season with injury and in his absence Reading recently embarked on a 12-match winless run and drifted dangerously close to the bottom three, having been promotion contenders last season.

The Royals have improved since Joao returned, recently securing back-to-back wins, and although they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool this weekend, the Portuguese’s opener maintained his eye for goal. João has five goals in his last five matches, having struck 19 times in the league last term.

The rest: Gedson golaço for new club in Turkey

Gedson Fernandes scored against his former club Galatasaray this weekend to mark his first goal for new club Rizespor. The midfielder will join Besiktas in the summer but will play the rest of the season on loan with Rizespor, and his stunning early free-kick gave them the lead at Gala, although the hosts recovered to claim a 4-1 victory.

Also in Turkey, there was a superb Portuguese combination to yield a goal for Alanyaspor in their 5-1 win over Konyaspor. Daniel Candeias produced the long through ball for midfielder João Novais, and the former Braga man lifted a wonderful finish over the head of goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic.

Elsewhere, there was a goal for Porto-born forward Ruben Rodrigues in the colours of the world’s oldest football club Notts County in the English National League. Veteran former Portugal international Dyego Sousa was on the scoresheet in Spain for Almeria in the Segunda Division as they beat Fuenlabrada 3-1 at home.

Veteran Portuguese defender Camora, 35, scored a fantastic long-range goal for Romanians CFR Cluj as they won 2-0 at Sepsi. In Switzerland, Asumah Abubakar struck twice for Luzern as they beat Lausanne, while Fábio Nunes’ goal could not prevent Widzew Lodz from going down 5-2 at home to Arka Gdynia. Aylton Boa Morte had a star performance for new club Khorfakkan in the UAE with a goal and assist in their 4-0 win over Al Nasr.

Lovely strike by veteran Portuguese captain Mário Camora, 35, for CFR Cluj in Romania this weekend m pic.twitter.com/mFYbIVLh78 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen16) March 1, 2022

Portuguese goalscorers were found far and wide this weekend, with André Vieira hitting the back of the net with Sai Gon in Vietnam and Hugo Firmino notching a winner for Pyunik in Armenia. Finally, there were goals for André Teixeira (AEL) and Benny (Doxa) in the Cypriot First Division, we well as Nuno Gonçalves for Episkopi in Greece and Artur Abreu, who bagged a brace for Luxembourg side Petange.

