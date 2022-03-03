Cup football took centre stage across Europe this midweek as competitions moved towards the final states, and there were many positive stories involving Portuguese players and managers. Gonçalo Guedes steals the headlines with a fantastic winner to send Valencia to the Copa del Rey final at the expense of Athletic Bilbao.

Elsewhere, Andre Silva also scored to help RB Leipzig into the German Cup semi-finals, where they will be joined by Hamburg thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes in a penalty shootout win over Karlsruhe. Josué marked his 400th appearance in football with a goal for Legia Warsaw, while Diogo Jota’s Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup.

The Spanish Copa del Rey semi-final between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao was well-poised after a 1-1 draw in the first meeting. The return at the Mestalla was decided by one goal, and Gonçalo Guedes was the match-winner with an unforgettable strike shortly before half time which must be considered a goal of the season contender.

In the 43rd minute the ball was cleared to Guedes 25 meters from goal, and the former Benfica man shifted it onto his right foot before unleashing a sensational shot past Julen Agirrezabala. Guedes is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career and the strike to send Valencia to the final - against Real Betis or Ray Vallecano - was his 11th of the campaign in all competitions.

What a goal by Gonçalo Guedes last night to put Valencia in the Copa del Rey final!! 😥

pic.twitter.com/FYpgVmoYKT — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen16) March 3, 2022

Silva scores, Fernandes the Hamburg hero in Germany

In Germany, the DFB Pokal semi-final line-up was completed, and favourites RB Leipzig cruised into the last four with a 4-0 win at Hannover. André Silva registered a goal and an assist, providing the return pass in a lovely one-two to set up Konrad Laimer, before later tapping in on the goal-line after good work by Angelino.

With many of the big-hitters in Germany, such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, already eliminated from the competition, the semi-finals contain some surprise names. Freiburg and Union Berlin will contest the final stages, as will second-tier Hamburg thanks to the heroics of Portuguese goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes. The former Portugal U21 international saved a remarkable three penalties to help Hamburg earn their place in the last four.

Josué celebrates landmark with goal, assist

Former Portugal international Josué played the 400th game of his career on Wednesday evening and marked the occasion with a goal and assist to help Legia Warsaw into the Polish Cup semis. Legia were 2-0 winners over Górnik Łęczna, with Josué opening the scoring midway through the first half with a beautifully-placed left foot shot, before laying on the second for Ernest Muci in the closing stages.

Finally, Diogo Jota’s Liverpool progressed through the 5th round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield, while Manchester City had João Cancelo and Rúben Dias in the line-up as they beat Peterborough 2-0 to book their place. AC Milan – with Rafael Leão – were held 0-0 by city rivals Inter at San Siro in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. In France, Gelson Martins and Monaco suffered semi-final heartbreak on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Nantes, but PSV are in the Dutch KNVB Beker final after winning 2-1 at Go Ahead Eagles with Bruma on the bench.

By Sean Gillen

