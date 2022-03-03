Rafael Leão is experiencing somewhat of a breakout season in Italy with AC Milan, with his third campaign in the Rossoneri colours proving his most impressive not just in goalscoring terms but regarding his importance to Stefano Pioli’s team.

Leão has recently seen his name linked with a move in the summer, but during an extensive interview with DAZN, the Portuguese forward suggests he is happy at San Siro and is focusing on personal growth as a player rather than switching clubs again.

With 11 goals and 6 assists so far, the current season is the most productive of Leao’s career. Having shown flashes of his talent during his opening two years in Italy following a big-money move from Lille, the 22-year-old now appears on the brink of transitioning into one of the game’s most exciting forward players.

“I arrived in a different league, I was only 19, when you arrive at a great club like Milan it’s not easy,” he reflects. “But everyone gave me a hand, this was important.

“Despite the difficulties, Pioli made me play and kept me as a starter. It is thanks to him that I became the player I am currently. He gave me the right mentality because he is someone who pushed me to always believe in myself.

“He said to me: ‘You have talent, but you lack a bit of a winning mentality. If you want to reach the level of Mbappé and Ronaldo, you have to make a difference in all games, otherwise you are a trivial player.

“Something clicked in my head when I talked to my personal trainer and my family and I said I wanted to show everyone who I was. I also want to do well for my family because if I’m here it’s also thanks to them. I hear from my mom every day. My dad always wanted me to finish school before becoming a footballer. With my first salary I took home my parents.”

"I have to score more goals"

Leão has been the subject of many comparisons during his ascent in football, from Mbappe to legendary striker Thierry Henry. While keen to downplay comparisons to Henry, the former Sporting man spoke about the need to increase his productivity in front of goal, especially in order to justify such discussions.

“Dribbling makes the difference”, he said, “But sometimes I can score more and I have to do it even if I start from the left. When I arrive in front of the goal I have to be more concrete. I wasn’t in the past. [Thierry Henry] was a great player, I’m still a young man trying to reach that level. No comparison.

“I told myself that everyone should have seen who I really was and it happened. Mbappé and Ronaldo are the two a I’m inspired by, the ones I watch the most on YouTube. I’m still not a goalscorer like them, a “matador”, but I’m learning and I want to get to that level.”

Leão was also asked about his teammates, with the conversation touching on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and close friend Theo Hernandez. “When you are on the pitch with [Zlatan] you always have to give your best. I lacked consistency on the pitch, but now I’m a different player. Ibra must always be listened to, he tells me that when I enter the field I have to take the ball and go. When feel this confidence of the team-mates is important.

“Theo and I challenge each other. We have to do a speed race in training. My understanding with Theo? If the opposing defenders follow me, there is more space for him. For me he is one of the strongest left-backs in the world, a fundamental element for our team.”

Making history at Milan

So what of the transfer speculation, which has seen Leão linked with English clubs Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. Keen to see off the interest, Milan are believed to be preparing a substantially improved contract, and Leão suggests he is happy to remain where he is.

“I’m happy here, Milan is my home. I’ve been here for three years and I love it. I want to make history here, I want my name, when I finish playing, to be in the Milan museum. I’m fine happy, I’ve already started to talk about the renewal with my agents and the club.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen16