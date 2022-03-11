Rúben Neves added to his collection of memorable goals on Thursday night with a stunning chip as Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers hammered Watford 4-0 at Molineux.

Neves, who is enjoying a fine season with Wolves, added to goals scored by Raul Jimenez and fellow Portuguese Daniel Podence to help end a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League.

The match was effectively decided in 20 minutes. Former Benfica striker Raul Jimenez put the home side ahead from close-range on 13 minutes, before an own goal by Juan Hernandez five minutes later doubled Wolves’ lead. Podence took advantage of an awful clearance by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster for his second goal of the season, as Hornets collapsed defensively.

The scoreline stayed at 3-0 until the 85th minute when Neves put the seal on Wolves’ victory in vintage style. January arrival Chiquinho nodded a deep cross back to the edge of the box where Neves was waiting, and the ex-Porto man took a touch before lifting a perfect chip over Foster and into the far corner.

Speaking after the match, Neves said: “It was a good goal. I practise it a lot in training to be honest. The goalkeepers don’t like it, it’s something that’s really hard for them, because the ball goes to the second post, and they are never expecting that. Fortunately, it went really well for me, but mainly for the team, because we did a fantastic match, a fantastic performance and we totally deserved the result.”

Bruno Lage has caught the attention of journalists in England for his straight-talking approach to media duties, and when asked about Neves the Luso boss encouraged his star midfielder to continue pushing to reach even greater heights.

“It was very good,” Lage said. “Rúben is in a good moment. He knows what I want from him, what I wish for his career, so I’m very happy with this moment. We need to continue to work because top is top, but he should be top of the top, so he needs to continue. What I want from Ruben is what I want from my team. Sunday, against Everton, another good performance.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen16