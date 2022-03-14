As Manchester United prepare to host Atletico Madrid in their crunch Champions League clash on Tuesday, both sides will be looking to their Portuguese protagonists to make the difference at Old Trafford, and Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix head into the match full of confidence after goals this weekend.

Ronaldo’s sublime hat-trick for United against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening was the headline of the weekend in England, while Félix added to his recent improvement in form with the opener as Atletico beat Cadiz in the Spanish capital previous evening. Elsewhere, there was another goal for André Silva in Germany and Bebe scored an outstanding goal for Rayo Vallecano, who held Sevilla in La Liga.

Manchester United’s crucial 3-2 victory over Spurs saw them take the lead three times on the night, with Ronaldo responsible for all three goals as he netted his first-hat-trick since returning to the club. Diogo Dalot also earned a recall having recently lost his place to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though Bruno Fernandes missed out through a minor illness.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was varied as well as brilliant. The opener came in the 12th minute, with the Portugal captain sending the home fans wild by smashing a shot into the top corner from outside the box with little back lift. Spurs equalised through a Harry Kane penalty, but Ronaldo restored United’s head going into half time from close range from a Jadon Sancho cross.

Harry Maguire’s own goal on 72 minutes felt a significant blow to United, who had struggled to exert any control over the game. However, Ronaldo once again saved his team, this time powering a header past Hugo Loris from an Alex Telles corner with less than ten minutes remaining. The Seleção captain was then replaced to preserve his energy for Tuesday’s meeting with Atleti.

United boss Ralf Rangnick spoke about Ronaldo after the game, telling MUTV: “He made the difference today for sure. But not only the three goals he scored, also his work rate against the ball when Tottenham was in possession was so far the best performance. Let's just hope that he stays fully fit for the rest of the season and we see further games like this one from the whole team and also from Cristiano. I didn’t expect him to score three goals, but I expected him to score.”

Félix quick off the mark again

If Atletico are to progress at the Red Devil’s expense, João Félix is likely to play an important role on Tuesday. The former Benfica star is enjoying fine form for Diego Simeone’s side, and his tendency to strike early continued on Friday evening as Los Rojiblancos defeated Cadiz 2-1 to strengthen their fight for a top four place.

Félix has now scored five goals in his last five matches, and four of the strikes have come inside the first seven minutes. The Portuguese wasted little time in putting Atletico in front against Cadiz, charging down goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma to win possession and coolly finish past the Argentine goalkeeper.

Félix now has 8 goals in all competitions this season, putting him on course to improve upon last season’s tally of 10. Most importantly in the immediate term, the form of the Portuguese makes his place in Simeone’s team against United almost certain, as Atleti head to Manchester with the tie nicely poised at 1-1.

Bebe strikes against Sevilla; André Silva scores again

Also in Madrid, Bebe scored a magnificent goal as Ray Vallecano held top four hopefuls Sevilla to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in La Liga. After a goalless first half, Bebe put Rayo ahead in the first minute of the second period with a brilliant right-footed shot from a tight angle, having outmuscled Ludwig Augustinsson. The goal follows Bebe’s stunning free-kick against Sevilla’s city rivals Betis ten days previous in the Copa del Rey.

In Germany, RB Leipzig hammered Greuther Furth 6-1 away from home, but André Silva’s goal was vital in setting the tone for the emphatic victory. Home side Greuther took the lead inside the first five minutes though Jamie Leweling, but Silva levelled in the 17th minute with a fantastic striker’s goal, making a near post run across his marker to head home Angelino’s cross.

Leipzig ended up 6-1 up with twenty minutes remaining to move back into the top four. Silva is now into double figures for league goals, albeit the former Porto man looks unlikely to get near last season’s total of 28 scored with Frankfurt. Silva meets his former club next week, with Leipzig hosting Eintracht on Sunday.

Finally, there was a goal for evergreen striker Marco Paixão in Turkey, with the 37-year-old scoring the winner from the penalty spot as Altay beat relegation rivals Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in the Super Lig. In Cyprus, former Belenenses forward Douglas Aurélio scored for Pafos in their 2-1 defeat at Aris.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9