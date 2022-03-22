As Portugal prepare to contest the World Cup qualifying play-offs, Gonçalo Guedes and Diogo Jota are perhaps the two most in-form players in front of goal. Jota’s winner for Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend was the perfect way to follow his strike at Arsenal in midweek, while Guedes continued the most lethal season of his career with a winner for Valencia at Elche.

Meanwhile, Francisco Trincão finally scored for the first time in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their entertaining defeat to Leeds United. In other goals, Tiago Tomas struck late to earn Stuttgart a memorable win in the Bundesliga and Bruma was on the mark for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Related article: “He said he owes us goals” – matchwinner Tiago Tomás taking responsibility with Stuttgart

Trincão goal overshadowed by Wolves collapse

Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Friday evening, but amid the disappointment there was an encouraging display from on-loan winger Francisco Trincão. The former Braga man scored his first Premier League goal and also laid on an assist as Wolves led 2-0 with an hour played, but a red card for Raul Jimenez ignited a surprise fightback from the visitors.

Trincão entered the action on 25 minutes in place of injured countryman Ruben Neves, and just moments later laid on the opening goal for Spanish wing-back Jonny with a pinpoint cutback. The second came just before half time, with Daniel Podence finding Trincão just inside the Leeds box for the 22-year-old to confidently pick out the bottom corner.

A dubious second yellow card issued to Raul Jimenez on 53 minutes encouraged Leeds, to were level at 2-2 heading into the dying moments when Luke Ayling stole the points. Speaking after the match, Lage admitted he was surprised by Jimenez’s dismissal, as were many pundits across various outlets during analysis.

“It was a strange thing, all the bad decisions given against us,” Lage said. “I know one of my assistants spoke with the referee and he saw the images and he continued with the same opinion that it was a foul from Raul. I think it was body contact from both players, they tried to win the ball. I have nothing more to say about it. It was just strange that he continued the same opinion that it was a good decision, but this is life, and we have to move on.

“Trincão? I’m very happy with him. Since the first day, he said that he needs to show more and the best is still to come. He did very well with one assist and one goal. He did very well in the first 45 minutes when we played 11 against 11.”

Another Guedes goal adds to price tag

Gonçalo Guedes is generally expected to leave Valencia this summer, but the former Benfica man is ensuring his final season at the Mestalla is one to remember with his best-ever goals return. His winner at Elche on Saturday was Guedes’ 13th in all competitions, which include a stunning long-range strike against Real Betis to secure a place in the Copa del Rey final.

The winner at Elche was certainly unorthodox, with Guedes losing his footing yet somehow bundling the ball past Edgar Badia early in the second half. The 25-year-old was made available last summer but interested parties failed to make offers above €20m; it is expected Roma will lead the chase at the end of the season at a valuation nearer to €40m.

Jota puts Liverpool into FA Cup semi-finals

Diogo Jota’s goalscoring exploits at Liverpool has been one of the highlights in the Portuguese Abroad section this season, and the former Porto forward added to his midweek strike at Arsenal by snatching a late winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Jota’s goal from close range ten minutes from time saw the Reds overcome a tough challenge at the City Ground and earn a place in the last four. Liverpool will meet Manchester City in the semi-finals, with both teams still competing on all fronts in Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Sending us through to the #EmiratesFACup semi-final 😍



A beautiful Tsimikas cross and a proper striker's finish from @DiogoJota18 👌 pic.twitter.com/zj5JnmYmDs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 21, 2022

The goal allowed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp another opportunity to salute his Seleção star. “What a player, what a boy,” Klopp said after the match. “This goal was exceptional. It was a good cross from Kostas, a good ball, but he had to stretch the body to reach it. Scoring that goal, obviously massive and it just shows, after the injury he needed a little bit to get back on track but now I hope he is really coming back healthy from the national team because he looks like he is back again.”

The rest: Bruma, João Amaral on target

Bruma scored his 9th goal of the season in all competitions on Sunday as PSV crushed Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie. The former Sporting winger, who was introduced as a substitute in the second half, seized on a loose ball and beat Fortuna goalkeeper Yanick van Osch with the aid of a slight deflection. There was also a Portuguese goalscorer in the Dutch second tier, as Rui Mendes scored for Emmen, who beat VVV Venlo 2-0 away.

Portuguese midfielder João Amaral is one of the top goalscorers in the Polish Ekstraklasa this season with title-challengers Lech Poznan. The ex-Paços Ferreira man struck in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Jagiellonia Białystok – a result which keeps Lech within a point of league leaders Pogon Szczecin. Also in the Polish top flight, Miguel Luís was one of the scorers as Warta Poznan won 4-0 at Zaglebie Lubin.

Midfielder André Martins got his first goal for new side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel this weekend as they beat Maccabi Netanya 4-1 in the Ligat Ha’al. In Greece, Federico Duarte scored for Panaitolikos in a 2-1 defeat to Lamia, while Dalcio struck for Ionikos who overcame OFI 3-2 away from home.

In the Turkish 1. Lig, relegation battlers Bursaspor were indebted to Portuguese forward João Pedro after his goal gave them a 2-1 win against survival rivals Balikesirspor. In nearby Cyprus, Douglas Aurélio scored for Pafos in a 2-2 draw with Anorthosis, while José Embalo got a winner for Alashkert against Ararat in Armenia and Ricardinho scored in Voluntari’s 3-1 win over Universitatea Craiova in Romania. Finally, there were goals for Tino Barbosa (Differdange) and Artur Abreu (Petange) as their teams won in Luxembourg.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9