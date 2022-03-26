Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Egypt are on the brink of returning to the World Cup after a narrow victory over African champions Senegal in the first leg of their play-off, and coach Carlos Queiroz was in confident mood after the match.

An early own goal by Saliou Ciss gives the Pharaohs the slenderest of advantages ahead of the return leg in Diamniadio on Tuesday. The nations meet just weeks after contesting the African Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won on penalties in Cameroon.

After watching his side secure a first-leg victory at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz was in confident mood when speaking to the press, as he responded to journalists who once again questioned the performance level of his players.

“I don't see any reason to be upset or sad [with our performance]. We just beat the African champions. In the second leg, we will defend our advantage with everything.

“I have 44 years of experience as a coach internationally, and more than 2,000 games. I am the only coach to take four countries to the World Cup and I am among the ten best coaches in the world,” said the former Seleção coach.

One Portuguese coach already secured a place at Qatar 2022 is Paulo Bento, whose South Korea side are still unbeaten in the Asian qualifying section having long since booked their place. A 2-0 win over Iran on Thursday means Bento – who is the longest-serving coach in South Korea’s history – has taken 23 points from 27 available in Group A.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen16