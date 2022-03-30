Senegal 1-0 Egypt [1-1 on agg, Senegal win 3-1 on pens]

Portuguese Carlos Queiroz is no longer coach of Egypt after their World Cup qualification bid ended in defeat to Senegal on Tuesday evening in Diamniadio.

The Pharaohs suffered yet another heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Senegal, having also lost the final of the African Cup of Nations to the same opponent earlier this year. This time, the 3-1 defeat on penalties cost Queiroz and his side a place at Qatar 2022, and the veteran coach announced his departure in a press conference after the match.

In a strange piece of symmetry, both sides won their home leg 1-0 with an own goal inside the first five minutes. While Saliou Ciss was the unfortunate victim when the ball ricocheted off him and into his own net in Cairo, it was the turn of Egypt’s Hamdi Fathi to deflect the ball over the line and give Senegal parity in the return meeting.

There were no further goals in normal time or the additional half hour, meaning the sides would contest a penalty shootout just as they had in Cameroon. Queiroz’s star man, Mohamed Salah, was unable to take a spot kick in February as Egypt lost within four penalties. Keen to avoid such an outcome, Salah stepped up first for the North Africans this time but failed to find the target.

Sadio Mane settled the shootout, just as he had in the AFCON final, sending the West Africans to their third World Cup appearance, and leading Queiroz to tender his resignation later that evening. “It's time to hand over Egypt's leadership to someone else," he said at the press conference after the match.

“Dream is over,” Queiroz said in a statement. “We try our best but today was not enough. From the bottom of my heart my gratitude to Egypt Federation for this honor of coaching the National Team. To all my players and my staff, my recognition and humble thank you so much. You will be always in my heart.

“It was my privilege to work and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends. Without you, nothing could be possible for me in my life. I am very much proud of you Lads. My best wishes and enormous gratitude to all Egyptian fans. To the future.”

Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia make up the other CAF representatives at Qatar 2022.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGIllen16