The proliferation of Luso coaches in South America shows little signs of slowing down, with two more bosses from Portugal arriving in Brazil and Argentina to bolster the numbers.

Luís Castro is the new man at the helm with traditional Brazilian giants Botafogo, where he completes a four-man Portuguese powerbase at some of the country’s top clubs. Meanwhile, Pedro Caixinha’s latest stop sees him take the reigns at Talleres de Cordoba in Argentina’s top flight, becoming the first man from Portugal to do so.

Castro’s appointment at Botafogo was finalised almost a week ago, before the former FC Porto man flew to South America to meet the press and watch his new team in action against Fluminense. Botafogo lost 2-1 at home to Flu in the Carioca State Championships semi-final, before Castro was paraded to the media.

“Luís Castro is the right man for Botafogo,” said the club’s American owner John Textor. “Highly recognised for his leadership and development of FC Porto's academy, he has beaten some of the best clubs in the world and recently won the Emir Cup with Al-Duhail. Mister Castro knows how to build champion teams. He is a coach, teacher and a true gentleman.”

Castro spoke to the press on Tuesday, where he was inevitably asked about the success of countrymen Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira, both of whom won multiple trophies with Flamengo and Palmeiras respectively. Ahead of the new season, Paulo Sousa has stepped into Jesus’ old role at Flamengo and Vítor Pereira arrived at Corinthians, meaning Castro and Abel make up a formidable Portuguese quartet in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

“I am very happy to represent Botafogo,” Castro said. “It is true that it is a difficult challenge, that we have many structural difficulties and in terms of training facilities, but I felt that there was a lot of desire to improve and work. For me, work is much more important than talent and there are a lot of hardworking and talented people here. I had other offers, but I chose Botafogo, I chose to be here. We will talk about the reasons later, but it was a conscious choice

“Globalization allows us to work in different places. I'm glad Jesus and Abel have been successful here. I like it so much when a Brazilian and a Portuguese coach wins. I was trained by Paulo Autuori and Marinho Peres, who taught me so much. I have no greater or lesser responsibility because other colleagues have been successful.

“It means a lot to be here, really. If we manage to get Botafogo back on the path to success, it's a very strong brand that will sustain. Arriving at FC Porto and being champion in the B team was just another coach being champion. Same thing in Shakhtar Donetsk and Al Duhail. Now, arriving at Botafogo and being in the Botafogo family, which wants to build and put Botafogo on the path to success, is a different brand. That was decisive for my decision.”

Castro will again be joined by assistants Vitor Severino and João Brandão, and goalkeeping coach Daniel Correa, as well as technical staff members Roberto Oliveira, Betinho and Nuno Baptista.

Abel renews with “family” Palmeiras

If Castro, Pereira and Sousa are newcomers to the league, Abel Ferreira is surely the benchmark for sustained success in Brazilian football. The former Sporting and Braga boss has won back-to-back Copa Libertadores titles with Palmeiras, as well as a South American Super Cup and a Brazilian Cup during his time at the club.

Abel signalled his loyalty to Verdão earlier this week, signing a new contract for the next three seasons. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the year and persistent links with other clubs and Abel’s criticism of the schedule in Brazil led some to suspect this could be his last campaign in Brazil.

However, after signing his new contract, the double South American champion stated: “It is as a family that we will move forward. With a cool head and a green heart, I am pleased to say: as long as it is for the good of everyone and the general happiness of the Palmeiras family, I tell the people that I stay.”

Caixinha lands in Argentina

An intriguing appointment in Argentina as Pedro Caixinha became the first Portuguese to manage in the country, having been hired by Talleres de Cordoba. Caixinha has signed a contract valid for one year at Talleres, who have just a sole victory from their opening seven matches of the new Primera Division.

Caixinha was recently fired by Mexican club Santos Laguna after less than three months in his position, marking a miserable stint in the country in which he has enjoyed most success as a coach. The 51-year-old has also had spells in Qatar, Scotland and Saudi Arabia since leaving Nacional in his homeland in 2012.

“The criteria for this choice are based on his professional training and important record, human qualities, work capacity and leadership style necessary for intense national and international competition,” read a club statement.

Interestingly, Talleres are due to take part in this season’s Copa Libertadores, where they have been drawn alongside Paulo Sousa’s Flamengo in Group H.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen16