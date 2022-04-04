Udinese 5-1 Cagliari

Beto became only the second-ever Portuguese to score three times in Serie A this weekend, ending his recent goal drought with the first hat-trick of his career for Udinese against Cagliari on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the only two previous Luso hat-tricks – coincidentally both also against Cagliari – but Beto takes his tally in the Italian league to 11 with his exploits having recently gone nine games without a goal.

The Bianconeri had to come from behind at the Dacia Arena after Joao Pedro put visitors Cagliari 1-0 up on 32 minutes, but Rodrigo Becão levelled before Beto gave Udinese a 2-1 lead on the stroke of half time from close range. Within minutes of the re-start the former Portimonense striker had his second, racing clear of the Cagliari backline and beating Alessio Cragno with a cool finish.

The game was put beyond Cagliari just before the hour mark when Nahuel Molina’s brilliant chip made it 4-1 to Udinese. All that remained was for Beto to put the seal on a memorable individual occasion by nodding in Ignacio Pussetto’s cross for his third in the 73rd minute as Udinese recorded their biggest win of the season.

“I hadn’t scored but I kept working and learning,” Beto said after the game. “I know football is like this and I don’t have to think: score, score, score. I didn’t score but we got some wins and draws and even without scoring I think I had some good games. But I’m very happy for the first hat-trick of my professional career. I feel great.”

With Portugal safely qualified for Qatar 2022, thoughts are inevitably turning towards future squad selections and call-ups. Beto, having entered into double figures in Serie A, is surely a strong contender to be given a chance in Fernando Santos’ plans this summer.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9