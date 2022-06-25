There will be an intriguing Portuguese derby in Iranian football next season after Ricardo Sá Pinto and José Morais were appointed as managers of Esteghlal and Sepahan respectively this week.

Reigning champions Esteghlal confirmed the appointment of Sá Pinto on Tuesday, just a few weeks after the former international forward left Moreirense. Sepahan, who finished 3rd last term, announced Morais’ arrival on Thursday, with José Mourinho’s former assistant out of work since a brief spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal last year.

“Very proud to join the biggest club in Iran and one of the biggest clubs in the world, Esteghlal FC,” Sá Pinto said on social media after signing a one-year contract. “I know the 40 million Esteghlal fans are passionate, just like me. Can't wait to play at the Azadi Stadium!”

Esteghlal’s huge fanbase is spread across much of the Middle East and the club nicknamed “The Capital Blues” have twice conquered Asian club football in the Champions League. Sá Pinto replaces Farhad Majidi, who left Tehran after winning the league title last term to take over Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates.

Morais’ new club, Sepahan, are also a traditional power in Iranian football, having most recently won the Persian Gulf Pro League in the 2014-15 season. The Isfahan-based side approached Morais earlier this month and the Portuguese insisted on a visit of Sepahan’s facilities before deciding to make the move on a three-year deal, according to a club statement.

The pair certainly bring with them a wealth of experience abroad. Sá Pinto has worked in Serbia, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Poland, Brazil and Turkey, as well as coaching Sporting, Braga, Belenenses and Moreirense in his homeland. Sá Pinto’s only trophy as a manager so far is his Belgian Cup win with Standard Liege in 2017-18.

Morais has enjoyed spells as Mourinho’s assistant at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, while his solo ventures have taken him to Germany, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Yemen, Turkey, Greece, England, Ukraine and South Korea, where Morais won the K-League back-to-back with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The 56-year-old also won trophies in Saudi Arabia, as well as lifting the Tunisian title with Espérance Tunis in 2009.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9