Portuguese international Vitinha was finally unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Thursday evening, after completing a €40m+ move from FC Porto.

Vitinha has signed a five-year contract with the French champions and joins countrymen Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes at the Parc des Princes. The 22-year-old also becomes the first signing under PSG’s new sporting director Luís Campos, who assumed control of transfers this summer.

I am delighted to have signed for such a massive club as Paris Saint-Germain and I can't wait to show what I can do,” Vitinha said. “It's a great challenge for me and I can't wait to get started. Ligue 1 is a very strong competition, very fast with strong, solid teams. I will try and play my football and help the team reach its goals.

“Was it the right time? It's always the right moment to come here! But yes, I'm coming off the back of my best ever season with Porto, where I won trophies and became a Portugal international, which was a dream come true for me. Now I want to keep progressing, and I want to do that here, continuing to win trophies and titles."

Vitinha has been dubbed the “heir to Verratti” in French reports in the wake of his move, and the Porto-born midfielder was asked by PSG’s in-house media to describe himself to the club’s supporters.

"I don't like to talk about myself too much, I prefer that people see me play and then make up their own minds. But I am quite technical, I like the beautiful game, and I play mostly for my teammates, I always want to give my best to help the team as much as possible.

“I'm attack-minded, I like to create, and to link the team together. I think I'm quite mature for my age, I'm very close to my family, I'm a good communicator and I get along well with everybody!"

Vitinha also wrote a message on his Instagram directed to Porto supporters, which ended: “I leave FC Porto, but I still have FC Porto with me. I will always be rooting for my favourite club and I am confident of more years of success for our beloved blue and white stripes. I want to continue with you by my side, now on a different stage. But with one certainty, wherever you are: Sempre Porto.”

According to reports in Portugal, Porto will likely receive a fee of around €41.5m thanks to interest on the release clause incurred by PSG’s payment structure. Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency will receive a fee of around €4m from the deal, stemming from clauses inserted in Vitinha’s contract at Estádio do Dragão.

PSG continue to be linked with another Seleção star in Renato Sanches, who has also attracted interest from AC Milan.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9