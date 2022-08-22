Lille 1-7 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain laid down an ominous marker this weekend in France by hammering Paulo Fonseca’s Lille 7-1 away from home on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while there was a brace for Neymar and further goals by Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi. There were also several Portuguese across the two sides, with Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Renato Sanches featuring among the victors, while Jose Fonte and Tiago Djaló suffered for the home side.

PSG left-back Mendes picked up an assist – his second in consecutive games – but the performance of Vitinha in midfield alongside Marco Verratti caught the attention of manager Christophe Galtier. Vitinha was signed from FC Porto in the summer by new PSG sporting director Luís Campos, and the 22-year-old has impressed his new coach.

“Am I surprised by his success? Nope. When Luís Campos told me about Vitinha, whom I knew very little about, I looked at his career with Porto. He is always on the move, he has a very collective spirit, he is the link between defence and attack. He is very mature for his age. I'm not surprised that he quickly integrated into the system and with his teammates.”

Speaking after the match, Vitinha himself told reporters: “I feel really good. I think everyone saw the incredible game we had tonight. Now, the goal is to continue like this and improve if we can. We want to move forward match after match, and not think about further ahead. We know that we are capable and that we have all the qualities and all the elements to win the French championship. We are going to progress game after game but now we feel very strong.”

Fonseca not for changing

The match was a sobering experience for Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, who had started life at the club with a win and a draw from his opening two matches in charge. Asked if his side perhaps showed a little too much ambition in their tactics against the champions, Fonseca insisted he and his players are committed to their style of play.

“Of course, seven is a lot. But I’m not too angry with my players, because it’s our philosophy. When you build a team – and we shouldn’t forget that we had two good games – and you ask your players for bravery, you can’t be the first to show fear.

“Why would I change things? We didn’t change anything, even when we conceded the goal, we tried to press high up and to play, and we had a few good moments. This is our philosophy, it’s our identity. The players showed courage. We can do better defensively, of course. But the most important thing is our character. It gives me belief in the future.

“I have to bring the players back up, we’re going to analyse the game, but we have to think to the next one. For the next game, I want the same courage. We have to learn. I don’t want this defeat to affect what we’re building. I want players who can react.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9