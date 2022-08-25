At the age of 76, Jesualdo Ferreira has added to his extensive medal collection as a manager by guiding Zamalek to an unexpected Egyptian Premier League title this week.

A recent run of 12 consecutive victories in all competitions put Jesualdo’s side on course for a league and cup double, with fierce local rivals Al Ahly, coached by Ricardo Soares, unable to keep pace as Zamalek clinched the Premier League with three matches to spare.

The achievement is made all the more special considering the difficult nature of the job undertaken by Jesualdo when he took the reigns in March, aiming to rescue a faltering season which had seen Zamalek slip behind Al Ahly at the summit. Jesualdo experienced a modest start to his second spell in charge of the club, but a tactical switched proved crucial in improving the team’s fortunes.

Having arrived with a proactive strategy based on a high defensive line, Jesualdo opted to change formation to 3-4-3 and adopt a more conservative approach. There were challenges off the field too, with the club losing key players and freezing out experienced squad members who had failed to extend their contracts, meaning Jesualdo was forced to blood youngsters to fit his adapted system.

Results improved and Jesualdo’s highly demanding approach seemed to galvanise the players, typified by his reaction to a 1-0 win over Arab Contractors in July. “We are the reigning champions, but it seems some players have forgotten that,” said the Portuguese at the time. “The players' display should reflect their status as the champions.”

Zamalek’s relentless ability to churn out victories proved too much for Al Ahly and fellow contenders Pyramids FC to compete with and Jesualdo’s men clinched the title on Monday. It is the Luso coach’s second Egyptian title, having won the Premier League with Zamalek during his first spell at the club in 2014-15.

Presidential praise

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has clearly been impressed with his manager, telling the club’s TV channel: “I thank Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who took the lead of a team 8 points behind rivals Al Ahly, but he managed to close in on the title thanks to his efforts alongside his assistants. This coach changed the competition’s map. All the Zamalek fans are enjoying his style. We respect his efforts.”

Jesualdo has also built a connection with his players, who produced a 10-match winning run in the league to successfully defend their title. “I would like to pay tribute to Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, especially as he is a wonderful coach,” said right-back Hamza Mathlouthi. “If I do not improve with Ferreira, I will not improve with another coach, because he is a great coach who knows the strengths and weaknesses of every player. Not just I improved, but all the team members improved under the leadership of the distinguished coach Ferreira.”

Zamalek will now focus their attention on the Egyptian Cup, having earned a place in the quarter finals, where they meet Al Masry on 1st September.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9