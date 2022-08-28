Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

There was a very special moment for Portuguese youngster Fabio Carvalho this weekend as the midfielder scored his first goal in the colours of new club Liverpool.

The Reds equalled the Premier League’s biggest victory by hammering Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield, during which Carvalho came off the bench at half time to score his first goal in top-flight football with a volleyed finish in the 80th minute.

Carvalho, who joined Liverpool in the summer from Fulham after helping Marco Silva’s men to promotion, put his side 8-0 up, after which former Porto forward Luis Diaz clinched the record-equalling scoreline. Speaking after the match, a beaming Carvalho insisted the victory was the result of a strong reaction to the recent defeat to Manchester United.

“It started from training on Tuesday where from the first moment training started I knew something was going to happen because of the mentality, the desire and how well we trained,” Carvalho said.

“I knew something was going to happen today but I didn’t think it was going to be the score it was. The message was to just keep going and not drop our standards. Obviously from the second half onwards you could tell we wanted more and wanted more. We kept going, stuck to the game plan and the result shows it.”

On his goal, the added: “I’m really proud to have scored my first goal at Anfield. Hopefully the first of many! You can see from my celebration I didn’t really know what to do, I just jumped and I was just happy, celebrating.

“I just wanted to give the fans something back because they have helped so much since I’ve joined, they’ve shown so much love.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to show them how thankful I am with my performances and goals.”

Fabio Carvalho in front of the Kop 👌



An excellent volleyed finish to open his Reds account ⚽ pic.twitter.com/eY2wEPMvHk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2022

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9