Udinese 1-0 Fiorentina

Portuguese striker Beto is again finding his goalscoring form in Italy’s Serie A, following his winning goal for Udinese against Fiorentina on Wednesday evening.

Beto, who impressed last season with a goal tally of 11 goals in the Italian top flight, has now struck in back-to-back games, having helped his side to a 2-1 victory away against Monza at the weekend.

His 17th-minute goal to beat Fiorentina at the Dacia Arena could scarcely have been easier. Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu won possession in the attacking third and squared the ball to Beto, leaving the former Portimonense man to tap into an empty net for what proved to be the only goal of the afternoon.

“It was a great game,” Beto said after the game, speaking as he often does in Italian during interviews. “We played well, showing a lot of heart, fight and hunger. Football is about teamwork. It involves everyone. We always work hard on the training field, so this work is down to all the work we have put in.

“It was an amazing experience today, it’s always great to play here at home. Our supporters never let up and they’re always asking for more. It’s fantastic to play here. I’d like to thank all the fans for this evening’s match.

“I’m not there yet, I’m still suffering a bit with fatigue. I think I did well though. I’ve started twice and scored twice and it’s all down to teamwork. Without the guys’ help I cannot score. My goal today came from our good pressing. Gerard (Deulofeu) was especially good at that. He then passed the ball to me and it was easy to score.”

