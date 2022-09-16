Palmeiras’ Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira is reportedly filing a lawsuit against one of Brazil’s most famous journalists, after he was accused of having a “coloniser’s viewpoint” when discussing the discipline of his players.

Reporter Mauro Cezar Pereira is being sued by the former Braga boss for comments made surrounding a disciplinary issue regarding Gabriel Veron in July. Now at FC Porto, Veron was fined for some after-hours drinking and Abel’s assessment of the situation led to some strong comments by Pereira in the Brazilian media.

Speaking about Veron’s indiscretion in the summer, Abel said: “I hope Veron doesn't waste his talent. It's not me who runs, who kicks, who passes. I'm the man with the coordinates. They have to make the change, and I say from experience. We have to educate.

"I have said several times. Brazil lacks a lot of teaching for men. It starts at school and teaching at home. We have to educate people, and I'm here to help, with the sports director, the psychologist, the structure of the club. to choose very well the friends that surround him.”

Abel’s words clearly irked journalist Pereira, who has 1.2m followers on Twitter and works for several high-profile outlets. "I don't believe that Abel, like Jorge Jesus who also said things like that when he was Flamengo's coach, would say that if he coached [Jack] Grealish at Manchester City: 'ah the English player needs education'. I don't think they would say it, so I think it's a coloniser's view," stated Pereira.

The last line produced many of the subsequent headlines and, according to the Brazilian press, a lawsuit was filed this week at the Court of São Paulo. Abel is suing Pereira for a modest sum of 50 thousand reais (approximately €9,600) in moral damages and a public retraction of the comment.

Abel’s Palmeiras currently lead the Campeonato Brasileiro by eight points with 12 matches remaining.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9