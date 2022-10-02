Inter 1-2 Roma

José Mourinho’s Roma earned an important victory over his former club Inter at San Siro on Saturday evening, with the Portuguese providing footage as he followed the match from the team bus.

Mourinho was serving a one-match suspension having been issued a red card during his side’s defeat to Atalanta last month, leaving assistant coach Salvatore Foti on the touchline for the trip to Inter. In Mourinho’s absence, the Giallorossi came from behind after Federico Dimarco had put the hosts ahead, with Paulo Dybala’s equaliser seeing the teams go into the break level and Chris Smalling heading in a 75th-minute winner.

Rather than watch the game from the stands, Mourinho opted to follow proceedings from the team bus, where he recorded part of his evening for social media. The result sees Roma up to 5th in Serie A and is a major boost following frustrating recent defeats to Udinese and Atalanta in the Italian top flight.

Mourinho is different pic.twitter.com/pRQfrCEygA — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 2, 2022

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9