Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain and club legend Roy Keane has criticised Manchester United’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portugal captain did not play a single minute of their 6-3 humiliation at the hand of rivals Manchester City.

United found themselves 4-0 down at half time and trailed 6-1 until scoring a couple of consolation goals through substitute Anthony Martial. Ronaldo, who has now been left out of United’s last five Premier League matches, cut a frustrated and solemn figure on the sidelines as boss Erik ten Hag introduced five substitutes ahead of him.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Keane condemned United’s handling of the Portuguese, while stating that he “knows for a fact” that Ronaldo had several possibilities to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot featured for United at the Etihad Stadium, but neither impressed as United were thoroughly dominated for the entire contest. João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva played the full ninety minutes for City, who left Rúben Dias on the substitutes bench.

Roy Keane says Manchester United are disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/jr1zbzg7vq — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 2, 2022

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9