Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the departure of manager Bruno Lage on Sunday, bringing to an end the Portuguese’s 16 months in charge of the Premier League club.

Lage’s dismissal comes after the previous day’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United, which saw Wolves drop into the relegation zone and extended their poor form to just one victory in their last sixteen matches in the league.

Speaking after the loss to West Ham in London, Lage emphasised his frustration at playing much of the season without a recognised striker. “Others teams, the goals come from where? 60-70% of the goals come from where? We will continue to work hard, but we are completely different when we have a striker in our tean,” he told the BBC. “When we have started with a striker in the first eleven, we have not lost in the Premier League. This is not an excuse, but it’s a fact.”

Rumours about Lage’s successor have inevitably begun and as expected Portuguese names have been mentioned. Sporting boss Rúben Amorim has been pointed by some outlets as a favourite for the position, while Pedro Martins – out of a job since ending his highly successful stint at Olympiacos in August – has also been suggested. The possibility of Wolves appointing from within the staff has also been put forward as a solution, but many reports indicate a decision is not imminent.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9