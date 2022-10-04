Rafael Leão continues to stand out as arguably the most exciting Portuguese player presently, after scoring a goal and registering an assist in AC Milan’s 3-1 victory at Empoli. Also in Serie A, Beto again proved decisive for Udinese by inspiring their comeback victory away at Verona on Monday night.

Elsewhere, there was a special moment for veteran Portuguese striker Nélson Oliveira, who struck for the first time in over a year for PAOK in Greece. In the Dutch Eredivisie, former Benfica youngster Úmaro Embaló scored his first goal for new club Fortuna Sittard with a superb long-range shot, while midfielder Tozé also hit a wondergoal from distance for Al Nasr in the UAE.

Leão brilliance in Milan victory

Italian champions AC Milan warmed up for their midweek Champions League trip to Chelsea by winning 3-1 away at Empoli in dramatic circumstances on Saturday evening. The game was goalless until the 79th minute when Rafael Leão brilliantly set up Ante Rebic to give Milan the lead, but Nedim Bajrami’s excellent free-kick in the 92nd minute looked to have earned Empoli a point.

However, almost immediately Milan restored their advantage when Fode Ballo Toure finished from close range. Empoli poured forward during the remainder of added time in search of another equaliser, only to be picked off on the counter when Rebic released Leão and the former Sporting man finished exquisitely with a chip to make it 3-1.

Leão, who was named Serie A Player of the Year last term, continues to see his status in the game rising in the Rossoneri shirt. Indeed, Milan legend Alessio Costacurta stated on Sky Sports Italia after the Empoli victory that Leão is now among the top five strikers in world football.

Is there a more exiting Portuguese player than Rafael Leão right now?

Beto ignites comeback for in-form Udinese

Another Portuguese making waves in Italian football is former Portimonense man Beto, who was again a protagonist for Udinese in their 6th straight victory on Monday evening. Beto was named on the bench as he struggles to fully shake off minor injury issues, but with his team 1-0 down the 24-year-old was introduced before the hour mark.

Udinese have become adept at fighting back from deficits and Beto took a little over ten minutes to make an impact. Spaniard Gerard Deulofeu’s cushioned pass gave the man from Portugal a clearcut chance to level the score and Beto lashed the ball past Lorenzo Montipo, after which Jaka Bijol scored an injury-time winner.

“It's difficult to be coming off the bench, but if that's the case I don't get angry,” Beto said after the game. “Everyone knows I’ve had an injury so it’s normal. But I want to be on the pitch, to help my teammates. I always want to play from the beginning, it's normal for a player. This team’s secret? It’s the work. And we are very united, unity is important. Scoring goals is for the team, but I know that if I didn't play the team would win anyway. I trust them.”

The win takes Udinese up to 3rd place, just one point off leaders Napoli.

The rest: Oliveira back in the goals as Embaló makes mark in Netherlands

Former Portugal international Nélson Oliveira enjoyed a return to goalscoring form this weekend in Greece, ending a drought largely driven by injury. Oliveira got the opener for PAOK in their 2-1 home defeat to Panathinaikos in the Super League, finding the back of the net for the first time in 14 months having missed much of the last campaign through a cruciate ligament injury.

In the Netherlands, there was a stunning first goal in the Eredivisie for Úmaro Embaló in the colours of Fortuna Sittard. Once considered a prestigious talent in the Benfica academy, Embaló left Lisbon for the Dutch side on a four-year contract over the summer, and his first goal in Sunday’s win over Volendam was a memorable long-range strike.

Former Benfica starlet Úmaro Embaló already making an impact in the Eredevisie with Fortuna Sittard

Finally, Tozé scored one of the goals of the week in the United Arab Emirates with a sensational hit from distance for Al Nasr against Al Wasl. Rui Pedro continues to star for Slovenian leaders Olimpija, adding to his recent good form with both goals in a 2-0 win over Tabor Sezana, while in Cyprus ex-Belenenses man Luís Silva struck to help Enosis beat Nea Salamis 2-0 in the First Division.

