Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone on Sunday evening as a winner for Manchester United away at Everton saw him score his 700th goal in club football.

United came from behind to earn a deserved victory at Goodison Park and Ronaldo’s introduction as an early substitute proved crucial for the Red Devils, with the Portugal captain grabbing the deciding goal in the build-up to half time.

United started with Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes in their line-up, but Ronaldo once again had to settle for a place on the substitutes bench for the sixth league game running. However, an injury to Anthony Martial while the score was tied at 1-1 saw Ronaldo called upon by manager Erik ten Hag with less than half an hour played.

Martial had provided the assist for Brazilian winger Antony to cancel out Alex Iwobi’s early opener, meaning Ronaldo was introduced to an already lively game. Bruno Fernandes had a goal ruled out for offside as United’s dominance during the first period saw them create various good goalscoring situations.

Ronaldo struck in the 44th minute, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season and his first in all competitions from open play. His former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro was the provider, winning the ball in midfield and releasing the Portuguese in the inside left channel, leaving Ronaldo to beat Jordan Pickford with a low left-foot finish.

United were largely impressive on the day and Ronaldo’s influence would appear to give him a strong chance of forcing his way into the starting line-up following Martial’s latest injury setback. Speaking after the match, Bruno Fernandes admitted that Ronaldo’s exploits are a weekly focus of attention.

“Ronaldo? Every week it seems like a new record,” Fernandes said. “For a little bit, he didn’t score but today he had a goal and we won. That’s the most important [thing] I think for Cristiano.

“It is most important that the team wins and obviously for him as a striker he wants to score goals. We are really, really happy for that.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9