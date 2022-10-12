FIFA 23 comes packed with a ton of exciting content including new teams, improvised player stats, new venues, and much more. A lot of changes are expected to come with the next entry in EA’s long-running popular sports series. And while there are many great players from different countries, we are only going to focus on Portugal.

Many have been asking about a dedicated list of all the best players from Portugal and so in this article, I have gathered the top 10 Portuguese Players in FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Of course, it was always going to be the star player! Who else would be at the top of this list but the one who always makes his country and clubs proud? Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-rated Portuguese player in FIFA 2023. With an overall rating of 90, Ronaldo has one of the best skill moves and attacking work in FIFA 23. I am sure many of you would want to buy FIFA Coins to seal the deal for this legend.

Rúben Dias

The second top-rated Portuguese player in FIFA 2023 is Manchester City's player Rúben Dias who plays as a centre-back for the English club. With an overall rating of 88, Rúben Dias can get his rating up to 91 with growth. He offers the highest defensive work among all Portuguese players with mediocre attacking skills. Definitely one of the best Football players produced by Portugal.

Bernardo Silva

A great centre-attacking midfielder, and a great player. Bernardo Silva is the third highest-rated Portuguese player in the game. This Manchester City Ace has an overall rating of 88 as well. Bernardo Silva has both high attacking and defensive skills and is known for his brilliant finesse in the game.

João Cancelo

Looks like Manchester City just won’t let any good Portuguese players slip away. João Cancelo plays as a left-back or right-back for the club and you can’t really argue he isn’t that good. With an overall rating of 88, Cancelo offers one of the highest attacking work rates with a medium defensive work rate as well. And with that he easily secures the 4th place on this list.

Bruno Fernandes

A fine central attacking midfielder currently playing for Manchester United, Bruno has secured the fifth spot on the list. He is excellent at playing both offensive and defensive Football. Bruno Fernandes has an overall rating of 86 and is a great addition to the Portugal team.

Diogo Jota

Finally, the Manchester monopoly ends, this fine player plays as a striker for Liverpool and has shown such promising performances over the years, especially since switching to the Anfield club. The FIFA 2023 rating of Diogo Jota is 85 and what I think is he might have been a little underrated here but then again, you can always get to 89 with +4 growth. Definitely one of the best strikers in FIFA 23 coming from Portugal.

Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão is the 7th highest rated Portuguese player in FIFA 23 who plays for the Italian giants AC Milan. With an overall rating of 84 in the game, Leão has been performing superbly recently and the statistics just seem to rise higher every day. Not the most reliable player but still one of the best Portugal has produced.

João Félix

This young lad is no less than a maestro at what he does, currently playing for Atletico de Madrid, João Felix offers balanced attacking and defensive skills. Félix is the 8th highest-rated Portuguese player in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 84, reaching up to 90 with +6 growth.

Rúben Neves

Playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rúben Neves is one of the finest central midfielders from Portugal in the game. With a high defensive work rate, this guy can become a wall against the opposition when needed. Rúben Neves has an overall rating of 83 but can be bumped all the way up to 86 with +3 growth.

Ricardo Pereira

And finally, Ricardo Pereira is the 10th highest-rated Portuguese player in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 83. Ricardo plays as a right-back for the English club, Leicester City. A quality player with a high attacking work rate, and great dribbling skills essential for the whole club.

Conclusion

That sums up our list of the top 10 best Portuguese players in FIFA 23. There is no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo still claims the number 1 spot on this list with one of the highest overall ratings in the game. However, it takes much more than just numbers to become the best player FIFA 23.