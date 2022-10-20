The story of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United appears destined for a sad conclusion after the Portugal captain was banished from first-team duties by manager Erik ten Hag on Thursday.

According to sources close to the club, Ronaldo refused to enter the field as a substitute during Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, before heading down the tunnel prior to the final whistle and quickly leaving the stadium.

A club statement read:

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

While many had assumed Ronaldo was overlooked by Ten Hag as a late substitute during the win over Spurs, according to The Athletic it was the Portuguese who refused to enter proceedings. Instead Ronaldo walked down the tunnel and is believed to have departed Old Trafford immediately.

The report claims Ronaldo has now been removed from first-team training by Ten Hag, leaving many to wonder how quickly his time at United will be brought to a conclusion.

Ronaldo was widely reported to have asked to leave the club during the summer transfer window, with recent rumours suggesting the move was blocked by the United ownership against the wishes of the player and Ten Hag.

Whatever the truth, it now seems that ending the saga as soon as possible is in the interest of all concerned.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9