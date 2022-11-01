There is a growing sense in England that Manchester United are headed in the right direction, having suffered nearly a decade of struggles. “I have a feeling United is coming back,” declared Pep Guardiola earlier this week. “Finally United is coming back, I have seen signals and I like what I’m seeing from United right now.”

After a disastrous start to his tenure, new United boss Erik ten Hag appears to have commanded an early authority and connection with his players and the Red Devils already reflect the Dutchman’s ideas on the pitch. Perhaps no player in the squad represents the revival from last season’s misery more than Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot, who this weekend earned mass praise for yet another impressive showing.

United were beaten in their opening two Premier League matches, losing 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on the season curtain-raiser, before a humiliating 4-0 hammering at Brentford a week later. Having prised Ten Hag from Ajax in the hope of lifting the team after last season’s 6th-place finish, it was a worrying start for the new man at the helm.

Yet a surprisingly controlled victory over Liverpool followed and United have been making lineal progress, with a 6-3 derby defeat to local rivals Manchester City the only notable setback since the inauspicious beginning to the campaign. Sunday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United means United are in 5th place, although with a game in-hand the Red Devils could move level with Spurs in 3rd – some recovery for a team plunged into crisis in August.

Neville praise

The win over the Hammers involved a nervy end to the match, during which United were forced to defend their box against a late barrage of pressure. Goalkeeper David de Gea won many of the plaudits, but Seleção man Dalot was also key to keeping another clean sheet. “An absolute lesson in back-post defending,” gushed former United right-back Gary Neville in television commentary as Dalot headed away yet another cross from reaching its target.

Dalot came into the season as United’s first-choice right-back during pre-season, although United’s busy summer spending often threatened his place with rumours of interest in the likes of Denzel Dumfries to contest his position. Dalot’s performance level last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and subsequently interim Ralf Rangnick was steadier than most, but there were certainly question marks among much of the fanbase over the former Porto man’s ability to develop into a top-level full-back.

Signed by Jose Mourinho in 2018, Dalot has endured an unstable time in England since his compatriot was sacked less than six months later. Solskjaer rarely appeared convinced by Dalot following the arrival of Wan-Bissaka in a big-money move from Crystal Palace, after which the largely ignored Portuguese spent a season on-loan with AC Milan in 2020-21.

Solskjaer’s departure saw Dalot given a chance to impress under German interim Rangnick, who preferred him to Wan-Bissaka. Dalot made a career-high 24 league appearances last season, but it is during the early stages of Ten Hag’s reign that the defender has truly accelerated his development into a dynamic performer, typified by his two-goal showing for Portugal in September’s 4-0 win over Czech Republic.

Only Bruno Fernandes (29) has created more goalscoring chances than Dalot (20) for United in the league this season, and he is being dribbled past at a low rate of 0.7 times per 90 minutes. Dalot is the only outfield player to have started every single game under Ten Hag, as defensive solidity has become a key attribute possessed by a new-look United.

“Being a starter in every game with Ten Hag makes me proud,” Dalot said in an interview with The Times published on Monday. “I see it as an extra responsibility. It shows that the coach has confidence in me, I want to pay it back and be a reliable and important player for the team. That is what I've been fighting for these years.

“After a good pre-season, but a bad start to two games, we had to click and realise that it was a long season, a different season with a World Cup. We still have to improve as a team, in terms of the connection between coach and players, the connection between players and fans - which I think is happening."

Dalot is an impressive speaker. Arriving with high proficiency in English and a calm and mature delivery, the Portuguese has often been chosen to conduct interviews and carry out press conference duties for the club, as has already been the case regularly this season.

When Brazilian teammate Antony faced a media backlash for an unproductive piece of showboating in the Europa League last week, Dalot was the voice of reason in the press. “He wants to entertain,” he told Sky Sports. “I think it's normal after he missed the pass, but I don't think we should focus too much on what he did. That's just part of his game and we're lucky to have a player like him.”

Mourinho the key

At just 23, there is still room for improvement, but it is unquestionable Dalot is going through the best period of his career. During his interview with The Times, there was a particular expression of appreciation for Mourinho, under whom Dalot took his first steps as a Manchester United player despite suffering an injury on the day of his signing.

“I didn't know if [the move] was still going to happen," Dalot said. "I had to speak with Mourinho and he was fantastic.

"I will never forget what he did for me because not a lot of managers would still sign a player that has a big injury, but he believed in me. He will probably always be in my heart for the small and big things that he did for me."

Dalot’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season and while United are widely expected to exercise a one-year extension, his future remains the subject of speculation until a long-term deal is finalised. This week, Juventus reportedly joined Barcelona in following his situation in England.

"I mean, I just think this is not worth thinking about too much at this time,” Dalot said in response to the rumours. “We are in the process of where we think we must improve our game as a team and focus on the club.

"Individuals will have to come [secondary] at this time and there is also a World Cup coming. I don't think that it is the time to think about this [new contract].

"I'm just happy that I'm helping this club. I love to play for this club, and I think I show that every single time I step onto Old Trafford and every time I wear this badge. This is the most important for me."

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9