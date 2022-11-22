Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is coming under increasing pressure as coach of Iran, after expressing his frustration with travelling fans for their continued demonstrations during Monday’s 6-2 hammering by England.

Iranian supporters unveiled various protest signs and booed the national anthem, while all players opted against singing, in solidarity with civil unrest amongst the Persian population. Speaking after the heavy loss to England, Queiroz surprised many by criticising those who voiced their opposition in Al-Rayyan, where his side found themselves 4-0 down just after the hour mark.

"Please, the teachers, the moralists, let the kids play the game. These kids only want to play the game," Queiroz began. "I hope the players of England and Wales and United States praise them for having the courage to play the game. They are here to bring pride and happiness to the people.

“You don't know what the kids have been experiencing behind the scenes just because they want to play football. Whatever they [the players] say, they [critics] want to kill them.

"Of course, we have our opinions and we will express them in the right time. But I love the game and don't want the players to do something that isn't loyal to the game that is about the entertainment, joy and pride.

"Everyone knows the present circumstances of the environment of my players is not the best environment. They are human beings, they are kids. They only have one dream, to play for the country, to play for the people and I am very proud of the way they stand up and keep fighting

“I am very proud of what they did but of course in 2014 and 2018 we had full support of the fans. Not now, you saw what happened today and I don't understand why they're coming if it's not to support us. Those who don't support us, we don't need them, it's better they stay at home. We don't need people who only support us when we win.

"When I make the comment about Iranians, of course all Iranians in the stadium are all welcome. They have the right to be pleased or criticise the team, that is not a problem. Those that come to disturb the team with the issues that are not only about football opinions, they are not welcome because our boys are just simple football boys."

Nationwide protests in Iran initiated following the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody have led to excessive quelling measures by the government. It is estimated that up to 400 people have been killed by security forces, with thousands more detained, leading to ongoing demonstrations against the state.

At the weekend, Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke in a press conference, telling reporters: “We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right. Our people are not happy. We are here, but it does not mean we should not be their voice, or we must not respect them. Whatever we have is for them and we must fight and perform the best we can to present the bereaved people of Iran with results. I hope the conditions change to meet the expectations of the people.”

Queiroz, in his second spell as Iran coach, has faced criticism over his tactics and team selection for the England match. The United States and Wales drew 1-1 in the other opening game of Group B, and Iran will meet the Welsh in their second match on Friday needing a positive result to maintain any hope of progress to the knockout stages.

By Sean Gillen

