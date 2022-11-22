Manchester United have announced the immediate departure of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent.

Ronaldo ends his second spell at Old Trafford with over six months left on his contract, as the club respond to his shocking television interview aired earlier this month.

United statement:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Ronaldo was United’s top goalscorer last season, scoring 18 Premier League goals and five in the Champions League despite the team’s struggles. However, under new boss Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo has seen his role reduced and the pair’s relationship appeared untenable after Ronaldo directly criticised the Dutchman in his interview.

With Ronaldo free to sign for a new club ahead of the January transfer window, there will no doubt be much speculation over his next move. Sporting have long been linked with an approach for their former star, while Bayern Munich have again been credited with an interest in taking Ronaldo to Germany.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9