Could Cristiano Ronaldo finish his career in the MLS? A move to the North American soccer league has been rumoured for weeks, and with his departure from Manchester United official, this move has become a very real possibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying Portugal’s Group H success, as his team has already qualified for the round of 16 with a game to spare. However, the focal point of CR7 news still surrounds the former Manchester United frontrunner as he recently parted ways with the Premier League side following an explosive and exposing national interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is a free agent. Manchester United bosses and the global superstar mutually terminated his contract after the controversial comments made during the widely viewed interview with Piers Morgan. Since then, links to the MLS have floated, and the Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has confirmed he’s keeping up with the rumours.

“I’ve heard all the rumours circulating these days, although none specifically about Ronaldo. I’m sure rumours about him will come up sooner or later too, but I can’t comment on whether one team is actually interested in him.”

Fellow multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has also been tipped with a move to the MLS. Qatar will be Messi and Ronaldo’s final bow at the World Cup as they reach the golden hue of their professional careers.

David Beckham wants Messi and Ronaldo

Messi, 35, is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Rumours float that David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF could make the Argentinian the highest earner in the league’s history. And despite Don Garber’s denial of hearing Ronaldo rumours, Beckham has additionally revealed his interest in signing the Portuguese star.

After years of rivalry regarding the best player in the world, could Messi and Ronaldo retire on the same team in Miami? More importantly, Can Inter Miami afford this?

It’s far from official, but since Ronaldo made it known he wanted to leave Manchester in the summer, and none of the top European clubs came running for his services, the likelihood of any clubs gaining interest following the controversy he sparked is small.

There is a lot of work to be done before the two greatest players of the modern era move to North America. However, with a new TV rights deal on the table, the MLS is moving in the right direction, and funding is available.

The MLS recently agreed to a $200 million deal with Apple TV, as the company purchased the rights to broadcast their matches.

Clubs will receive significant profits from those earnings.

And it’s David Beckham’s Inter Miami squad that isn’t afraid to spend money and wants to attract big-name players to the league.

Beckham has communicated with Ronaldo’s representatives and has been told the Portuguese international is intrigued by a move Stateside.

That said, California-based teams LAFC and LA Galaxy are two of the dominant teams in the MLS, and Ronaldo’s options would be open to any MLS club. If Messi moved to Miami, we’re not sure the club could expend its weekly wage budget to afford two of the world’s most expensive players. On the topic of money, California sports betting would significantly receive a boost from a household name such as Ronaldo as the state continues its battle with legalisation.

If we’re going to bet on Ronaldo or Messi joining the MLS, we should consider that both men have enjoyed playing in Europe. Ronaldo has stated he intends to continue playing until he’s 40 and keep competing at the highest level; this would exclude the MLS from his plans if true.

“I want to play two years more, three years more. So, two or three years maximum. I want to finish [at] 40. I think 40 will be a good age,” Ronaldo commented.

“But I don’t know; I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life, and as I’ve said many times, life is dynamic. You never know what’s going to happen.”