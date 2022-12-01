Veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has been speaking to the media about the ongoing World Cup, as his Fenerbahçe side play a series of friendlies to maintain their fitness.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders beat Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in Istanbul on Wednesday, but many of the questions for Jesus centred on events at Qatar 2022. Never one to shy away from giving his opinion, the former Sporting and Benfica boss outlined his favourites for the tournament, while commenting on some of his players on duty in the Middle East.

“From the first day I chose four teams and I think that, of the four, one of them will be champion: Portugal, Brazil, France and Spain,” Jesus said. “For me, they are the four best teams in the tournament. And then come Argentina and England, but not with the quality of these four teams.

“As the World Cup is a 6-7 game tournament, a lot can happen. But so far the four teams that have shown the most quality have been, I have no doubt, Portugal, Brazil, France and Spain. Not in order, but those four.”

Fenerbahçe have been represented in the competition, not least through Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia, who is joint-top goalscorer in the group phase. “Valencia: three games, three goals,” Jesus enthused. “Not only the goals, but his performance was very good. And not playing at 100% because he got a knee problem in the first game.

“In a few days he will join the group and we’ll see what will happen to the Belgium team, because there is one game left and they are not yet qualified for the round of 16. If not, Batshuayi returns faster to Fenerbahçe. We need these players quickly integrated into the group.”

Arguably the most eye-catching result of the tournament so far was when Qatar’s neighbours Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in Group C. Jesus previously worked in the country and coached many of the Saudi players during his time with Al-Hilal.

“It is true that 13 Al Hilal players were called up to the Saudi Arabian team,” Jesus said. “Of the eleven that played against Argentina, six are from Al Hilal. They have good players, many good players and for me it is not a surprise they won.

“I left Saudi Arabia three years ago. It is true that many of those players worked with me, but that has to do with the coach of the Saudi Arabia national team. Maybe he has the same ideas and it became easier, but the work is due to the Saudi Arabian coach and not to me.”

Fenerbahçe play three more friendlies in the upcoming days, ahead of resuming competitive domestic action on 20th December in the Turkish Cup against Istanbulspor. The Super Lig re-starts with a trip to Trabzonspor on 24th December.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9