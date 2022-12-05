Jorge Jesus says Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have exceptional mindsets which put them beyond the reach of any players aspiring to match their greatness in football.

Jesus is currently overseeing the mid-season domestic break with Fenerbahçe, where he is guiding the Turkish giants in a series of friendlies. The Portuguese boss has been discussing various topics with the media during the Super Lig hiatus, with the subject of Ronaldo and Messi leading Jesus to state that both players are beyond reach of their peers.

“It is true that Ronaldo is no longer the same and Messi is no longer the same, but those close to being near the top of the world are still a long way from either of these two,” Jesus said.

“Ronaldo is 37 years old. Financially, he doesn't need football for anything, because football has already given him everything. But he plays as he did in his early years: with great passion and the will to succeed.

“There are other players who could reach the top, but they will never reach it because they have other pleasures besides the pleasure of playing football. These two [Ronaldo and Messi] always put football ahead of their individual pleasures.

“For Ronaldo and Messi, football is passion and pleasure.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9