João Félix will be made available for a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid in the January window, but the Spanish side have placed a hefty valuation on the forward according to reports.

Speculation over Félix‘s future has intensified in recent weeks following some impressive showings for Portugal at the World Cup. Atletico are believed to be hoping to use the upturn in form to maximise interest in Félix, who will be allowed to leave after three-and-a-half years in the Spanish capital.

Local Madrid newspaper AS, which is regarded as the publication closest to the Wanda Metropolitano, has been suggesting Félix’s departure is imminent for several weeks. Now the paper claims Atletico have placed an asking price of £100m on Félix, having decided unequivocally with coach Diego Simeone that a sale is the best option for all parties.

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal are credited as frontrunners to sign Félix. It remains to be seen if Atletico will insist on their valuation for the 23-year-old, but with both player and club thought to be keen on a transfer, there are likely to be approaches made from potential suitors and talks will likely accelerate soon after the World Cup.

Félix joined Atletico for a club record 126m from Benfica in the summer of 2019. He was named the club’s Player of the Year last term, but has struggled to earn a fixed place in the side this season under Simeone, who appeared to indirectly criticise the forward early last month.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9