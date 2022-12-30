Atletico Madrid 2-0 Elche

João Félix was the star of the show as Atletico Madrid beat Elche 2-0 on Thursday, amid growing speculation over the Portuguese international’s future.

After a goalless first half and both sides being reduced to 10 men, Félix finally gave Atletico the lead at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The strike means the former Benfica man has now scored in four of his last five matches for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions.

Atletico had to wait to break the deadlock in the Spanish capital, in a game which came to life after first Gonzalo Verdu (Elche, 45’) and then Hermoso (Atletico, 53’) were sent off. The hosts went ahead just minutes following Hermoso's dismissal, with Félix converting from close-range from Antoine Griezmann’s pass, before Alvaro Morata later sealed the points, again from a Griezmann assist.

“I keep commenting the same as days ago,” said Simeone when asked about recent Félix transfer rumours. “I'm thinking about the players who are here with me and trying to get the best from them. That will bring out the best for the club.

“After that, what has to happen has to happen. What happens does not depend on me. I'm thinking about the players who are here with me and trying to get the best from them. That will bring out the best for the club. While he’s here, I'll try to get the best out of João Felix for the club. Then what has to happen, will happen.

“João and I have a good working relationship. Ever since he joined the club, nothing has gone further than a few differences. You can see that by the people we are, because we are people who won’t see eye-to-eye on everything and we will still have differences. While he’s here, I'll try to get the best out of João Felix for the club. Then we will see what’s going to happen.”

Current reports in England suggest a battle between Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to secure the services. Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claims an unnamed fourth Premier League club could emerge as a rival for the signature

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9