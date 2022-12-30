Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year deal, according to various reports emerging on Friday evening.

Outlets in both Saudi Arabia and Europe claim Ronaldo will sign for a reported $200m annual salary, including multiple bonuses and commercial deals. While not official, there is an expectation Ronaldo will be announced by Al Nassr this weekend.

Ronaldo has been without a club since having his contract at Manchester United terminated by mutual agreement in November. The 37-year-old ended a 15-month second stint at Old Trafford, following a television interview in which he criticised the United hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.