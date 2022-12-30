Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially announced by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract.

The Portugal captain joins the Riyadh side on a free transfer, having left Manchester United last month. Al Nassr confirmed the transfer on Friday evening, with Ronaldo paraded in the team’s colours for the first time in the Saudi capital.

“I'm looking forward to trying a new league in a different country,” Ronaldo said upon his unveiling. “The vision that Al-Nassr has is very inspiring.”

Al Nassr, whose French manager Rudi Garcia is supported by a largely Portuguese technical staff including Benfica legend Hélder Cristóvão, are the fifth club of Ronaldo’s career. Ronaldo joins on a deal until June 2025.

The details of Ronaldo’s contract have not been made official, but various reports indicate he will be paid an unprecedented salary which equates to around €200m per annum. As such, the 37-year-old will be paid around €3.4m per week during his time in the Middle East.

By Sean Gillen

