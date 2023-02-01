Winter transfer deadline day was certainly busy for Portuguese clubs and players. As well as the high-profile departures from the Primeira Liga during the final hours of the window, Seleção international João Cancelo completed his surprise switch from Manchester City to Bayern Munich on loan.

Braga’s record sale fee has been broken, meanwhile, as forward Vitinha joins French giants Marseille in a deal reportedly worth €32m. Veteran Portugal defender Cédric Soares was also on the move, but remains in London having switched Premier League leaders Arsenal for Marco Silva’s Fulham.

João Cancelo’s struggle to find form and minutes at Manchester City had been well-documented in recent weeks, yet the whirlwind move to Bayern Munich has taken many by surprise. The former Benfica full-back heads to Germany on an initial loan deal, with the full purchase option reportedly set at a hefty €70m.

“I know Bayern is a team that lives for titles, a club that wins every year,” Cancelo said upon his presentation. “And I’ve come here to continue and maintain that motivation and that hunger for titles. It’s a great club, one of the best in the world, and obviously I’m very happy to be here to play with the great players we have in our squad. I hope together we can win many titles. I’ll give my best for this club, I’ll give everything to help the team. I also hope they can help me and we can form a strong group, because that’s the only way we can do it.”

Various media outlets have described a breakdown in Cancelo’s relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola, which is believed to have come to a head after he was overlooked for recent matches. While opting to downplay any grudge with his former manager, Cancelo did concede the lack of playing time was a factor in his departure.

“To play more? That's exactly why I decided to make this change, because of the few minutes I've had in recent weeks. It has nothing to do with Pep, but because I decided to go on a new adventure. I'm happy here, it's a big club, with a lot of history.”

Other deadline-day moves: Vitinha heads to France

Braga sold forward Vitinha to French side Marseille on Tuesday evening in a record-breaking deal. Marseille have reportedly paid a transfer fee of €32m, according to Portuguese sources, which if true is €2m more than the player’s release clause. The sale would therefore beat the €31m Barcelona shelled out to sign Francisco Trincão in 2020.

Vitinha, who has scored 7 goals in the Portuguese top flight this term, has signed until 2027 and will wear the no.9 shirt at the Stade Velodrome. The 22-year-old will link up with countrymen Nuno Tavares at Marseille, with the on-loan Arsenal left wing-back having impressed for Igor Tudor’s side so far this season.

Elsewhere, Cédric Soares has joined Marco Silva’s high-flying Fulham on loan from Arsenal. “I feel great, I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here,” Cedric told Fulham’s media. “Me and my family are really, really happy for this move. It’s a great move and I can’t wait to start.”

In other moves, experienced forward Bebé has left La Liga side Rayo Vallecano for second-tier Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza until the end of the season. Sporting have allowed 20-year-old midfielder João Daniel to join Sevilla’s B team and dispatched Renato Veiga, 19, to Germans Augsburg, while in England Domingos Quina has switched from Watford to Rotherham.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9