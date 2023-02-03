One of the most exciting deals of the winter transfer window was Braga forward Vitinha’s move to French giants Marseille on deadline day.

The 22-year-old headed to the Stade Vélodrome for €32m, representing a record sale for the Arsenalistas. Speaking on the change, Vitinha revealed he has family ties in France, while confirming Marseille were always his first choice despite interest from the Premier League.

Vitinha was presented to the media in a press conference on Friday alongside highly-rated midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who arrived last month from Angers having helped Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar 2022. The Portuguese could be in line to make his debut against Nice on Sunday.

“I am very happy to be here,” Vitinha said. “It was my first choice because it's the best club in France, a historic club. It's a big step for me. The leaders did their best for my arrival so it’s an easy choice. I feel enormous pride. A club that gives so much to get a player is a source of pride.

“I already know the club well. I have family who live in France, I spoke with Nuno Tavares, with the president and the sports director. I know that OM won the Champions League and many trophies. I want to meet the demands of the supporters. Great players have passed through the club and I want to do better.

“My first impressions in training are very good. I was well received by the staff and my teammates. Everything is very easy with my colleagues, they have helped me integrate well. I will prepare and work to be ready. I know the pressure of playing at OM.”

Should Vitinha make his bow on Sunday at home against Nice, he will be introduced in what is an increasingly bitter derby match in the south of France. A meeting between the sides at Nice’s Allianz Riviera had to be abandoned in 2021 following clashes between players, staff and supporters.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9