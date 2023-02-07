Cristiano Ronaldo features in our goals round-up for the first time in almost four months, having scored his first competitive goal for new club Al Nassr at the start of the weekend’s action. Ronaldo’s late penalty saw Al Nassr snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Elsewhere, there was a memorable victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League with captain Rúben Neves among the scorers. Andre Gomes produced his best performance of the season so far for Paulo Fonseca’s Lille, scoring in their 3-1 win at Rennes, while Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot as Manchester United earned victory.

Friday evening saw Cristiano Ronaldo break his duct in Saudi Arabian football, and it was a crucial strike by the Portuguese captain. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr league debut came last week in a 3-1 defeat at Nuno Espírito Santo’s Al Ittihad, after which his side were on the road again with a trip to Al Fateh.

Al Nassr trailed 2-1 to Al Fateh heading into injury time, during which the visitors were awarded a penalty and Ronaldo was handed the chance to make his mark. Two days before celebrating his 38th birthday, the Seleção man stepped up to send Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Rinne the wrong way and ensure the match ended 2-2.

Neves centre stage as Wolves thrash Liverpool

Rúben Neves produced a remarkable performance in midfield as Wolverhampton Wanderers gave their hopes of pulling away from relegation trouble a major boost with victory over Liverpool. Wolves ran out 3-0 winners at Molineux, with many feeling it was the West Midlands club’s best performance in a long while.

Wolves, who came into the game with just one victory in their previous ten league games, got off to a dream start with two goals inside the first 12 minutes. Joel Matip turned the ball into his own net after five minutes, before debutant Craig Dawson smashed in a second shortly after. Wolves started the game with José Sá, Nélson Semedo and Matheus Nunes joining Neves in the starting line-up.

The hosts held the 2-0 lead until the final twenty minutes, by which time João Moutinho had been introduced. The points were sealed by a swift counter attack, completed when Adama Traore found Neves inside the box and the former Porto man adjusted his feet before finishing calmly with his left.

“It was a very special game for us,” Neves told the club’s media. “Our fans gave us a lot of support; we felt like they were an extra player today. Fortunately we achieved three important points. When our fans are at their best, it’s really hard to play at Molineux. We felt since the first minute that they will be with us and we’ll make Liverpool’s life really hard today.

“We have tried to build that [optimistic] mood since the manager arrived. In that small pre-season we had, we tried to change our mentality to a winning mentality, so we want to win every single game from now on. We are fighting every single match as if it’s the last match of our lives.”

Gomes “another level” says Fonseca as Lille show class

Paulo Fonseca’s Lille came from behind to win 3-1 at Rennes on Saturday, and the triumph was inspired by Portuguese midfielder André Gomes. Lille fell behind with less than a minute played when they gave away possession in their defensive third and Amine Gouiri took advantage, but the response of the visitors to the setback was impressive.

Lille enjoyed 61% possession during the contest and took charge of proceedings after the break. Gomes, who caught the eye throughout with his quality on the ball, played a part in the build-up to Edon Zhegrova’s equaliser (61’) after which Remy Cabella put the visitors ahead five minutes from time.

Gomes’ moment was still to come and deep into injury time the former Benfica man scored his first goal for the club with a brilliantly patient touch and finish. It was Gomes’ first goal in Ligue 1 since his loan switch from Everton, and the 29-year-old was duly awarded Man of the Match and was subsequently named in the prestigious Team of the Week in newspaper L’Equipe.

“André Gomes had a magnificent match, especially after his injuries,” said Fonseca after the game. “André is a player from another level, an important player for us.

“After 15 difficult minutes, the team had a very positive reaction. I still think it's possible to change the match even after the opposing goal. The players worked hard to change the outcome and the course of the game. It's not easy to come here and play with courage and ambition. I am very happy.”

Bruno sets personal record in United win

It was a good weekend for Manchester United, who saw many of the teams around them drop points amid their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot, and again won strong reviews for his all-round performance as United survived a red card to Casemiro midway through the second half to clinch the win.

United move up to 3rd place with the result and are now just 8 points off leaders Arsenal, albeit having played one game more than the Gunners. Diogo Dalot was named on the substitutes bench as he recovers from an injury which has kept him out of action for the last month.

For Bruno Fernandes, a minor records was broken through his goal. The former Sporting midfielder has now registered a goal involvement in six successive Premier League appearances for the first time in his United career.

The rest: Rony Lopes, Buta, Bebe

Rony Lopes is rebuilding his career in France with Troyes after a series of unsuccessful moves. Lopes scored his 4th Ligue 1 goal of the season on Saturday in Troyes’ 3-1 defeat to Lyon, which is his highest tally for five seasons.

Aurélio Buta is enjoying a goalscoring start to life in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. Having struck on his debut for the club last month, the full-back made it two goals in four matches by rounding off the scoring in a 3-0 Frankfurt win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this weekend.

in Spain, Bebé made a dream start to life with Real Zaragoza with an injury-time winner on his debut. The well-travelled forward came off the bench at half time during Zaragoza’s stalemate at FC Andorra, and scored in the 93rd minute to give his side all three points in the Segunda Division.

Ivan Cavaleiro has been finding some goalscoring form in Turkey, and the on-loan Fulham forward made it three goals in five matches in Alanyaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Istanbulspor. In Romania, Marcelo Lopes scored a consolation for Voluntari as they were hammered 4-1 at Rapid Bucharest, while a similar fate befit ex-Porto midfielder Tozé, whose goal for Al Nasr meant little in a 4-1 reverse to Ajman in the United Arab Emirates.

Notts County – the world’s oldest professional club - lead the English 5th tier after another win on Saturday. Rúben Rodrigues scored for County as they overcame Torquay United 2-1 away from home, although he was later sent off.

In Cyprus, AEL’s 2-1 win over Akritas had a Portuguese scorer on each side, with former Belenenses defender André Teixeira scoring for the victorious home side, while ex-Felgueiras man Matheus Clemente struck for the bottom-placed visitors. Also in the Cypriot top flight, Miguelito scored the winner (2-1) for Nea Salamis at Pafos, while finally in Andorra 21-year-old Rodrigo Piloto was unfortunate to be on the losing side as his brace could not prevent Penya Encarnada from losing 3-2 at Santa Coloma.

By Sean Gillen

