Rafael Leão has been speaking to Italian media about his childhood football memories, and the AC Milan forward disclosed that he was originally set to sign for Benfica’s academy.

Now considered one of the most valuable footballers in the world, Leão came through the ranks at Sporting before heading to Lille and later Milan. However, according to the Almada native things could have been quite different had Benfica kept a promise made to him as a youngster.

"I was a hopeful and discreet kid,” he recalls. “There was a time when I couldn't stay at school because there were practices and games. As a child my father tried to find a club for me, I started playing outside when I was seven in the garden in front of the house and a man asked if I was in a club.

“I told him my dad was looking for one to start me off. He told me I could go to his club for a workout or two , to try it out. I went there and stayed. The club was called Mora.



"Three weeks later I signed with Benfica, but I didn't have the opportunity to go there to train because it was in Lisbon, it was far away.

“They said that someone would come to pick me up by car every day for training. I waited a week, but they never came. A week later my father contacted them and told them I was going to another club. And I went to Sporting."

Like many aspiring professionals, Leão recalls the sacrifices made to navigate his way to senior football, which has afforded him the luxury of taking care of his family. The forward was handed his first-team debut by Jorge Jesus at Alvalade in early 2018 and has gone on to be a full international and one of Europe’s most coveted talents.

"I was always playing football,” he says. “My friends today are still the neighbours from back then. They did things I couldn't, like going out partying. Because I started playing football so young, I had training sessions in the morning.

"I played football all day. When I return to Portugal I always go back to my origins. I can't say I was poor, but my father went through bad times to help me. I had friends who could buy sneakers for 300 euros, but I didn't . Today I can buy whatever I want, I can help my family. My parents don't work, I can help them.

"I had talent, but in training... I liked football, but in my head I wasn't worried about the future. Until there was a meeting with me and my father where they told me maybe I should leave because I wasn’t doing well.

“Maybe I should have looked for another club, but that got into my head. I had to wake up, concentrate and work. Put myself in a position where could reach the top.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9