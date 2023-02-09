Cristiano Ronaldo truly announced himself at new club Al Nassr on Thursday night by scoring all four goals in a 4-0 victory at Al Wehda in the Pro League.

In doing so, the Portugal captain suppressed another incredible milestone by reaching over 500 league goals scored a club level. Ronaldo was one goal away from the landmark figure and now sits on 503 goals scored for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr.

Ronald, who got his first league goal for Al Nassr last week, put Al Hilal ahead in Mecca with a left-footed finish after twenty minutes. His second came five minutes before the break, this time scoring with his right foot from Sami Al-Naji’s pass. A penalty kick made it a hat-trick, before Ronaldo secured his ‘poker’ at the second attempt just after the hour mark and keep his team top of the table.

A '𝙎𝙄𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘽' second for Ronaldo ✨



His fierce drive goes through the Al Wehda goalkeeper's legs, after some neat Al Nassr interplay 💥#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7 | @alwehdaclub1 | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/xgxL78qs4i — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 9, 2023

First hat-trick in Asia for Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/fNZzcSMn41 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 9, 2023

Make that four goals for Ronaldo tonight pic.twitter.com/jzxrcINj9N — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 9, 2023

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9