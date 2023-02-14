João Félix admitted it was a relief to score his first goal for Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, after a month on the sidelines at his new team through suspension.

Félix struck in the Blues’ 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, finding the net on just his second appearance for the club. Elsewhere, there was also a first goal in new surroundings for Fábio Silva, who got himself on the scoresheet in the Netherlands for PSV during a convincing victory.

João Félix has had to wait to make an impact in English football since moving to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid last week. The forward showed positive glimpses on his debut against Fulham, but a straight red card saw him ruled out for the next three matches, putting him out of action for a month.

Restored to the line-up for Saturday’s London derby at West Ham, Felix opened his account after just fifteen minutes. Fellow new addition from Benfica Enzo Fernandes lifted a clever ball in behind the West Ham backline and Felix converted impressively with a controlled side-foot finish. The hosts levelled shortly after through Emerson Palmieri and the match ended 1-1, representing Chelsea’s third straight draw.

“I think we did enough to win, but this is football,” Félix told reporters after the match. “They defended well. In the first 30 minutes we scored three goals; two didn’t count but we were there, we had the chances to score. We drew but we have the feeling we could have got the three points.

“It means a lot [to score my first goal] after this one-month stop. It was difficult for me, I just want to play. Today was the day and I scored my first goal for this club. It’s a huge happiness, it was important. Playing in this team with the quality around me, it’s easy. We all connect well and I think there are signs of that happening.

“I loved the atmosphere here in the Premier League. This derby is difficult to play, but I really enjoyed the sensation of the stadium.”

Silva revelling in new start at PSV

Fábio Silva has his first goal in Dutch football with Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, after coming off the bench to score in their 6-0 thrashing of Groningen. Silva, who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored with a calm finish in the 84th minute to put his team 5-0 up, before playing a role in Guus Til’s final goal of the evening.

The match was Silva’s third outing for PSV – all as a substitute – since crossing the border from Belgian side Anderlecht last month. The former Porto man spent the first half of the season in Brussels, but reported clashes with the Anderlecht staff led to his loan being cut short and a move to PSV arranged late last month.

“I am very happy” Silva said after the win over Groningen. “We played a good game, we recorded a great victory with six goals difference. Personally I am also very happy with my goal, but it is not possible without a good staff and a good team.”

Silva has already spoken of his excitement at working under PSV boss and Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Phillips Stadium. Speaking after his first goal, the 20-year-old again expressed the importance of learning from Van Nistelrooy, who was one of the deadliest striker of his generation.

“During our first meeting we talked for fifteen minutes about how I shoot the ball,” Silva said. “I’ve learned so much from that already, from one of the best strikers in the world ever. And I can do that as a twenty-year-old.

“Of course I want to play every minute, but I also try to look at what I can learn from the training sessions and the matches. [Luuk de Jong] played for the best teams in the world, at Sevilla and Barcelona. So I have a coach who was one of the best strikers ever and also a top striker as a fellow player. To me that is incredible.”

The rest: Bebé strikes again

Experienced forward Bebé is enjoying a strong start to life at new club Real Zaragoza in Spain. Having come off the bench to grab a debut winner last week, the former Manchester United and Benfica man marked his first start with a goal in the Segunda Division, although Zaragoza were on the receiving end of a 4-1 hammering at home by Alaves.

Meanwhile, in the Spanish top flight there was a first La Liga goal for the season for Almeria’s Samú Costa, with the Aveiro-born midfielder scoring from close range in his side’s 3-2 home defeat to Real Betis. In the English third tier, defender and Almada native Ricardo Santos scored twice for Bolton Wanderers in a 5-0 win at Peterborough United.

Former Braga midfielder João Novais scored a dramatic late penalty equaliser for Al Bataeh to earn a 3-3 draw against Bani Yas in the United Arab Emirates Premier League. In Indonesia, former Aves man Zé Valente struck twice for Persebaya Surabaya to help his team to a 4-2 win over PSS Sleman.

Asumah Abubakar helped keep Luzern in the hunt for European places in the Swiss Super League, getting their goal in a 1-1 draw away at Lugano. Marcelo Lopes struck for the second match running for Romanians Voluntari, but his goal was a mere consolation in a 2-1 home defeat to Steaua Bucharest.

In Cyprus, Márcio Meira also scored in vain for Enonis as they were edged out 2-1 at home by APOEL. Finally, in the Andorran 1a Divisió, Portuguese duo Rodrigo Piloto and Fabinho both scored for Penya Encarnada in a 2-2 draw against Inter Club D’Escaldes.

