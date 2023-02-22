João Cancelo has been speaking to O Jogo about his sudden departure from Manchester City at the end of the transfer window. The Portugal full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder, surprising many given his previous status as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s team.

As he settles in Germany, Cancelo looks back on the reasons for leaving City, which he denies came after a fallout with Guardiola. Cancelo lost his place in the Blues’ team after the World Cup, and admits his desire to have a fixed place in the team was the driving force behind the mutual decision to make a change.

“As has already been said, he found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with full-back more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico [Lewis] and Nathan Aké,” Cancelo begins.

“I respected his decision because I have to and this is a team of great footballers. But I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important, wants to play and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play.

“It's like Pep said, I need to play to be happy. It's not a question of devaluing my teammates, because others also are there to play. But I thought I deserved to play and he didn't. So we talked, it was a conversation, not an argument, and we decided that the best thing would be for me to leave in this market.

“It all happened in a bit of a hurry and, fortunately, because throughout my career I've done things well, the possibility of playing for a team like Bayern arose. An opportunity I couldn't refuse.

“But I'm very grateful to City and the fans. I'm a passionate player, I was robbed one day and the next I was playing against Arsenal. It seems that some people forget that and give the idea that I wanted to forcefully leave City.

“It was by mutual agreement. If City didn't want to, they wouldn't let me leave, because I had a contract. I'm very professional, I've always shown my face for all my clubs. I have a difficult personality, yes, but I have never, at any time, disrespected teammates or coaches.”

Bayern Champions League contenders

Now at Bayern, Cancelo joins one of Manchester City’s fiercest rivals for the Champions League. Cancelo has yet to win the competition, but Bayern’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in France gives them an excellent chance of reaching the quarter final.

“I didn't feel about that being the objective, but Bayern is always a candidate to win everything and to win the competition,” Cancelo said. “It is part of the history of a club used to winning many titles. They have six Champions Leagues, second only to Real Madrid, which has 14, and AC Milan, which has seven.

"In terms of individual talent, PSG is overall the best team in the world. But collectively there are many others, such as City, Bayern, Real Madrid. The discipline is very strong, in training the way they work is impressive.

"I think Bayern and City are on an equal footing to win the Champions League"

Finally, Cancelo left behind two Portuguese colleagues at City: Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias. So which one does he miss the most?

"Bernardo is the person I miss the most. He was my psychologist.

"Rúben Dias just wants to go to the gym.”

