One of the more challenging aspects of Abel Ferreira’s job as manager of Brazilian giants Palmeiras is the carefully nurturing of one of the country’s brightest – and youngest – emerging talents: Endrick.

The 16-year-old midfielder has already signed a deal to move to Real Madrid when he turns 18. Until then, Abel is in charge of guiding a prospect upon whom almost inescapable pressure is being applied every time he represents the Sao Paulo club.

Enrick made his debut for Palmeiras in October, just a few months after turning 16. The deal to take him to Spain with Real Madrid was announced in December, but he will remain with Verdão until next summer when he meets the legal age to play professionally in Europe and can take on the challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having found the net three times during his short introduction towards the end of last season, Endrick is yet to score in seven matches in the ongoing Campeonato Paulista State Championship. Abel made the decision to substitute the youngster after an hour of last night’s 2-0 victory over Pedro Caixinha’s Bragantino, following which an emotional Endrick was seen covering his face with his jersey on the bench.

“He's a kid who scored decisive goals last year, he helped us beat Atlético Mineiro,” Abel told Globoesporte when asked about his starlet. “I ask him not to lose the smile on his face. He will fail, he will succeed. He's 16 years old, if he plays normally like they do here, he'll play until he's 40. The squad is here to help him: the coach and the club too.

′′He has to be calm. Nobody likes to read reviews. Of course, there is tremendous pressure to score five, six goals, and he tries to deal with that himself. He will score at the right time. He has to be calm, not lose his smile.

“It's true, he put the shirt [on his face] because he cried. I'm not his father, but I should have given him a hug. He has to be calm, keep smiling and remember the joy he had when he went to Disney.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9