Some desperately unfortunate news from France on Monday as Lille defender Tiago Djalo has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Djaló was forced off after 13 minutes of Lille’s 1-1 draw at Lens this weekend, and scans on his right knee confirmed the tear. The 22-year-old requires surgery and will not be available for Paulo Fonseca’s side during the closing months of the campaign.

The news is a devastating blow for Djaló, who has impressed this term for Les Dogues and was considered a strong contender for a place in Roberto Martinez’s first Portugal squad later this month. The former Sporting stopper has been an undisputed first choice for his manager Paulo Fonseca, starting 24 of Lille’s 26 Ligue 1 matches.

Such has been Djaló’s form, interest from Serie A clubs Napoli and Internazionale has been reported in Italy. The injury blow is likely to shelve any prospect of a summer move, leaving Djaló with the focus of preparing himself for the beginning of next season.

