Jorge Jesus has offered further indication that he could leave Fenerbahçe when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a return to Brazilian football suggested as the most likely destination for the veteran Portuguese boss.

Jesus took charge of Fenerbahçe last summer and the Istanbul side are currently in a battle with fierce local rivals Galatasaray for the Super Lig title. However, it has recently been speculated that despite his popularity with supporters – Jesus may look to move on regardless of whether Fener are successful in their ambitions.

While Jesus has not publicly declared his intention to change clubs, a recent audio recording in which he spoke to Brazilian journalist Gabriel Reis captured Jesus complaining about the Turkish weather before stating “it’s how it is, until May” which led many to infer that he will depart at the end of the season. Reis works for a Flamengo YouTube channel and Jesus’ words invoked much excitement among the fanbase over a potential return to the club.

Speaking on Monday, Jesus did little to demonstrate commitment to his current club when asked about the possibility to becoming the new Brazil manager. The post was vacated by Tite following the World Cup and Jesus’ stint in Brazilian football between 2019-2020 has often put him in the conversation regarding a successor. Jesus’ Flamengo won the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Supercup, Recopa and Carioca State Championship during his year in charge.

“The contract, everyone knows, ends in May,” Jesus told reporters at Humberto Delgado airport in Lisbon, as he headed back to Turkey. “Then we'll see what happens. I don't want to make any decisions, it's always been like that, I'll only take action when the season is over. That's how I do it. We’ll soon see whether I stay in Turkey or not.

“Do I want to coach Brazil? Who doesn’t!? Is there any coach in the world who wouldn't like to? I don't know if there is.

“Nobody spoke to me. Everyone knows that my contract [with Fenerbahçe] ends in May, then we'll see what happens. I'm only going to take action when the season is over.

“Who wouldn’t like to coach the Brazilian national team? Only if I was coaching Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I’d accept offers of those that could give titles, that you can coach to win something. That's how I think, that's how I choose my clubs. Everything is possible, I don’t discard anything, but normally I coach teams who can win something.”

Fenerbahce trail Galatasaray by 6 points at the top of the Super Lig, but have one game in-hand over their rivals. Fener are also in the quarter finals of the Turkish Cup, in which they host Kayserispor next week.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9