The recent international break saw Fernando Santos begin his tenure as manager of the Polish National Team in the European Championship qualifiers.

Poland contest Group E of qualification, in what is considered a routine passage to Euro 2024. However, an opening matchday defeat to Czech Republic followed by a forgettable 1-0 home win over Albania has made for a modest start for the Portuguese in his new role.

Czech Republic and Poland are the heavy favourites for the two qualifying spots, with the group completed by Albania, Moldova and Faroe Islands. Poland sit 2nd after taking three points from their opening matches, but Santos was left to reflect on two matches which did little to inspire observers.

Santos signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Poland in January, stretching until the World Cup in 2026. His first match in charge was last Friday’s trip to Prague to face Czech Republic in Group E’s opener, and the evening proved a nightmare start to Santos’ reign. Poland were 2-0 down inside three minutes, eventually succumbing to a 3-1 defeat sealed long before Damian Szymański’s late consolation.

The setback meant a victory over Albania three days later in Warsaw was essential. Santos made five changes for his second match, with one of the introductions – Karol Świderski – scoring the only goal of the game as Poland beat Albania 1-0 to secure the points but fail to spark the imagination of the supporters.

"Poland can play a spectacular and complex game, if we maintain this level of focus, solidarity and commitment it will be possible,” Santos said after the Albania win. “This is the starting point. The most important thing was to win.

“We can still improve a lot things, for example, in midfield and moving the ball. We will work on that, step by step. I liked the players' approach to the game: with dedication and solidarity on the pitch. Everyone helped each other, and this was the basis of our victory.

It takes time

"I know which problems we need to solve. It will be important, for example, to better position the team in defence. We will solve that in training and we will have more time in the next stage.

“Training and matches will give us a lot of answers. We've only just started working together. This team will evolve, we will know more and more about the players, we will know them better and better their characteristics, all in order to use them better on the pitch.

“It was about reacting to the defeat and we did that. What I liked the most was the attitude of the players, their dedication, character, solidarity on the pitch. This is undoubtedly the biggest positive. But as a collective we can be better and we will be better, this team will change, it will evolve, but it takes time."

Poland will return to action in June with a trip to Moldova, before further qualifying matches against Faroe Islands and Albania (away) in September.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9