Portugal international Vitinha finally scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, and the strike in a 3-1 win over Lens was worth the wait.

The former Porto midfielder has been a regular at the Parc des Princes since his summer move from the Dragão, but until Saturday’s match in Ligue 1 Vitinha had yet to find the net for his new club.

Vitinha played a role in PSG taking the lead. Kylian Mbappe exchanged passes with the Portuguese before turning and dispatching a well-placed shot which went in off the post after half an hour. The second arrived on 37 minutes and was Vitinha’s big moment: after receiving the ball from Nuno Mendes, the Portuguese let fly from 25 yards with a low drive which flew past Brice Samba in the Lens goal.

Vitinha’s first PSG goal was worth the wait pic.twitter.com/G8bjuZEMbb — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) April 17, 2023

For Vitinha, his first goal after over 40 appearances in all competitions, and the 22-year-old appeared delighted when talking to reporters after the match. “My first goal? The truth is that it is very important to me on an individual level,” he said. “I had been looking for it for a long time.

“But the most important thing is the great victory we got against a very good opponent. We knew it was very important. Now we have an 8-point lead and we are not going to let go. We have to do the best we can and win all our matches.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9