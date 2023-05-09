The Manchester United goalkeeper position is likely to come under much scrutiny and speculation as the season draws to a close. Long-term no1 David de Gea is under the spotlight following some high-profile suspect performances, and the name of FC Porto’s Diogo Costa is one of those suggested as a possible replacement.

De Gea’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there is some uncertainty over his likelihood to extend. Reports have indicated an extension is likely, but while the deal is yet to be signed questions remain over the Spaniard’s security. In recent days, outlets close to negotiations have raised the possibility of De Gea staying at the club as no2.

Porto’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Costa is one of the names most frequently associated with replacing De Gea at United. The Red Devils are thought to have followed the Portuguese’s progress for a number of years and Costa’s ability with the ball at his feet appears a good match for United boss Erik ten Hag’s approach.

Speaking in Porto on Tuesday, where he was opening his Padel Athletic Club project, Dalot was asked about the prospect of his countryman joining him in Manchester. “That's what they say, it's football,” he replied. “If you ask me if I have any doubts that Diogo is a goalkeeper with an above average quality and has the capacity to be one of the best in world, yes I tell you that I am 100% sure.

“I grew up with him. He is my friend, I have a great relationship with him and I know that he has the ability to be a reference worldwide. If it will be at United or if it will be in another big club in Europe, I don't know. But what I do know is that I wish him the best and that he has the greatest success in the world.

“He has already shown at FC Porto that he is a special goalkeeper, he has rescued Porto often and if he stays there, I will be extremely happy too. If he leaves, I hope he will continue to be successful.”

