Diogo Gonçalves made the decision to finally leave Benfica on a permanent transfer during the recent winter transfer window. The winger’s choice to join Danish powerhouses FC Copenhagen appears to have been a shrewd one, with Gonçalves already playing a starring role in clinching his first silverware with the club.

Copenhagen overcame AaB 1-0 on Thursday in the DBU Pokalen, winning the Danish cup for the first time since 2017. Gonçalves scored the only goal of the game to secure glory for his team, as he embarks on what he hopes will be a trophy-laden end to the campaign.

Gonçalves’ goal was his third in successive games and was worthy of settling the showpiece occasion in the capital. Just a few moments after the re-start, Gonçalves initiated the threat with a pass infield from the edge of the box, before the ball broke for the 26-year-old to steer a perfect shot into the far corner.

“It is a moment of great happiness that I am living,” he told reporters. “I scored the goal, but this is a victory for the whole team.

“It's my first trophy outside Portugal and it feels great to be able to help Copenhagen win a trophy. Now it's time to come back down to earth quickly and concentrate on the Championship, which is the main objective. I am really happy. I hope to win even more titles this season.”

Diogo Gonçalves lavede i årets pokalfinale en tro kopi af Morten Bisgaards sejrsmål i pokalfinalen i 2004 - i samme mål, mod samme modstander og med samme resultat - 1-0! Se de to mål her 👀 #fcklive #dbupokalen pic.twitter.com/OZF9xQC1oR — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) May 19, 2023

Indeed, Gonçalves may yet win two league title medals in the upcoming weeks. Copenhagen lead the Superliga by a point with three matches remaining, while should Benfica secure the Portuguese title he would be entitled to a medal, having made ten appearances in the Primeira Liga earlier this season.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9