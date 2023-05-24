Manchester City’s Portugal U19 international Carlos Borges has been named the Premier League 2 Player of the Season, after helping his team retain their title.

The 19-year-old forward was in sensational form for City’s Elite Development Squad, scoring 21 goals from his 24 appearances in PL2 while also registering an impressive 11 assists. City’s youth team were crowned winners for a record third straight campaign.

Borges was also named Player of the Year for the EDS at the club’s academy awards on Monday evening. In total, the forward scored 29 goals across all competitions this season, which included bagging a hat-trick on four separate occasions.

“I’m really proud and honoured to win this award as the level of quality in Premier League 2 is so high,” said Borges.

“It has been a fantastic season for us as a squad and every single one of the guys has played a big part in our success and they are great to play alongside.

“There is a special bond in the squad, and I would also like to thank Brian and the coaches for all the help and support they have given me and the rest of the team.

“I’m very happy to have played my part in helping us win the title once again and this award just adds to what has been a brilliant season.”

Born in Sintra of Bissau-Guinean descent, Borges moved to City from Sporting in 2015. He began representing Portugal at under-16 level in 2020 and has recently established himself as a starting player for Rui Bento’s under-19 international team.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9