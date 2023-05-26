Portuguese youngster Fábio Carvalho has barely featured for Liverpool since the turn of the year, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was in high praise of the midfielder in his press conference today.

Carvalho has made just four appearances from the bench in 2023, totalling less than 80 minutes on the field. Having enjoyed a bright start after joining from Fulham last summer, the lack of involvement post World Cup has raised questions over Carvalho’s future at Anfield.

However, when speaking about plans for young players during his Friday press conference, German manager Klopp insisted the 20-year-old has made a good impression during his first year at the club.

“There is a possibility that maybe Fábio will go on loan, or whatever,” Klopp said. “We will see that. The thing is, this was not Fábio’s best year in his career, clear, in a young career, but it might’ve been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fábio.

“That’s the truth, because this very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations. It was OK in the beginning, but it didn’t work out in the end. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career because he trained getting nothing, and for a player you have only one present each week: you line me up, if you don’t do that, take me in the squad.

“It’s my only chance to satisfy a player. If I don’t do that, it’s about the player and how he reacts and his reactions in a row, I never saw before. Unbelievable. I’m not sure if he goes on loan, or whatever, if we keep him, we will see that.”

Liverpool will finish 5th in the Premier League this season, therefore will miss out on Champions League qualified this season. Carvalho may yet be given more game time on Sunday as his side end their campaign with a trip to relegated Southampton.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9